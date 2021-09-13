T&T PHARMA, a Vietnamese pharmaceutical joint stock company, has inked a contract to purchase 50 million doses of HIPRA, a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Spain’s HYPRA Human Health S.L.U.

HIPRA is a recombinant protein vaccine that is designed to induce a powerful neutralizing immune response to the Covid-19 virus and capable of providing high levels of safety. (Photo: HIPRA)





The EUR375 million contract was signed on September 11 during Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Finland.

HIPRA is a recombinant protein vaccine designed to optimize safety and induce a powerful immune response that neutralizes the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the vaccine manufacturer.

Unlike other COVID-19 vaccines, HIPRA will be kept between +2 and + 8ºC, which will facilitate its logistics and distribution.

The Spanish pharmaceutical company began its clinical trial phases in August and expected to complete the process in October. The company hopes to start production in October as soon as clinical trials are complete, and deliver the first batch of 75 million doses by the end of the year.

HYPRA is expected to produce 600-900 million doses in 2022 and 1.2 billion doses by 2023.

President & CEO David Nogareda said that he expects that the vaccine will be licensed for circulation early next year.

Sources say unlike Novavax and Sanofi vaccines, HIPRA has proteins from two different variants to provide superior effectiveness against new strains of the coronavirus.

Preclinical trials in the laboratory and in animals have shown that HIPRA is even effective against the ‘super-infectious’ variant Delta which has spread to more than 130 countries worldwide, including Spain. VOV

Source: VietNamNet