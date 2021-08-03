Between 47 and 50 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are set to be delivered to Vietnam during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.

Long disclosed the information during an emergency online meeting held on August 2 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control.

He said that he has signed a document requesting localities nationwide, especially those in lockdown, to speed up vaccinations.

The Health Minister requested that provinces devise concrete plans to create vaccination stations as rapidly as possible, while simultaneously ensuring safety for local residents.

He stressed that all vaccines used locally have been licensed by the WHO and used in other countries.

Vietnam has so far received more than 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various manufactures, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik-V, and Sinopharm.

More than 16 million doses have been distributed to different localities nationwide.

As of August 2, nearly 6.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the country. VOV

(Theo VietNamNet)

