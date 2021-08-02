Vietnam received 1,188,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility on Monday, bringing the total donations to the country to 8,681,300 doses.

The latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines Việt Nam has received is 1.18 million doses shipped from the COVAX Facility. — Photo courtesy ofUNICEF Việt Nam

The latest batch is shipped from Laboratorio Univesal Farma, a manufacturing facility in Spain, according to UNICEF, one of COVAX’s partners.

Among nearly 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Việt Nam through the COVAX Facility, more than 5 million doses are Moderna from the US Government and nearly 3.7 million doses are AstraZeneca.

With the latest shipment, Việt Nam has received nearly 18.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik-V and Sinopharm.

According to the health ministry, nearly 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam as of Monday morning, among them almost 660,000 having received two doses.

COVAX is a global initiative between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. — VNS

(Theo VietNamNet)