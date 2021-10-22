As of the end of September, the central and local governments had set aside a total of some VND18.1 trillion (nearly US$795 million) ) to import Covid-19 vaccines, according to the National Assembly (NA) Finance and Budget Committee.

A woman gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a report sent to NA deputies participating in the 15th National Assembly’s second sitting on October 20, the committee said that of the total, some VND14.6 trillion was sourced from the central budget and the remainder from the budgets of provinces and cities.

The Covid vaccine fund had mobilized some VND8.7 trillion from businesses and individuals as of October 5. As such, the total funding for the Covid vaccine imports for all people in the country is some VND26.8 trillion (US$1.18 billion).

The Ministry of Health has spent over VND15.5 trillion purchasing the Covid vaccine doses, so there is some VND11.3 trillion left.

As the Covid situation remains unpredictable, the committee also proposed the Government take some measures to support pandemic-hit residents and businesses, including quickly implementing relief aid packages in a transparent manner.

The report also stressed the need to enhance support for frontline forces, medical workers and anti-Covid volunteers, the local media reported.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that by October 17, the ministry had allocated a combined 89.3 million doses of Covid vaccines to cities and provinces nationwide. More than 64 million doses had been administered to people 18 and older.

Source: Saigon Times

