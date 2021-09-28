Vietnam Vaccine Company (VNVC) on Monday handed over 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the health ministry, out of its contract for 30 million.

AstraZeneca vaccine batches at a cold storage facility of Vietnam Vaccine Company (VNVC). — Photo courtesy of VNVC

The vaccine batches arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City last Friday, and quality controls took three days, according to the company.

To date, VNVC has received 15 million doses of AstraZeneca, or 50 per cent of the deal with the British-Swedish multinational company.

All the vaccines are transferred to the health ministry of Vietnam on a non-profit basis (the health ministry buys back at the same price that VNVC buys from AstraZeneca, while the company shoulders all costs related to logistics and storage and other risks) after the company finished quality control checks.

So far, Vietnam has received over 51 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines of various types.

Over 38 million doses have been administered in the country, with about 8 million people getting the full two doses. VNS

Source: Vietnamnet

Germany supports Vietnam with another 2.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine On September 26, 2021, a shipment of a total of 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ho Chi Minh City. This is another contribution from Germany towards the Vietnamese vaccination campaign.