VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Scotland tham dự VCK EURO 2020.
|ĐT Scotland
Danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức ĐT Scotland:
Thủ môn: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)
Hậu vệ: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)
Tiền vệ: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic)
Tiền đạo: Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)
Thiên Bình
