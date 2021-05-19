EURO 2020

Danh sách ĐT Scotland dự EURO 2020

21/05/2021    15:13 GMT+7
 
 

Danh sách ĐT Macedonia dự EURO 2020Danh sách ĐT Slovakia dự EURO 2020Danh sách ĐT Phần Lan dự EURO 2020Danh sách ĐT Đức dự EURO 2020Danh sách ĐT Pháp dự EURO 2020

Danh sách ĐT Slovakia dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  6 giờ trước 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Slovakia tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

 
Danh sách ĐT Bỉ dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức của đội tuyển Bỉ tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

 
HLV Deschamps tiết lộ lý do gọi lại Benzema vào tuyển Pháp
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

Didier Deschamps lên tiếng sau quyết định gây sốc, gọi Karim Benzema trở lại tuyển Pháp dự VCK EURO 2020, sau gần 6 năm ‘bạc đãi’ chân sút Real Madrid.

 
Danh sách ĐT Pháp dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức của đội tuyển Pháp tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

 
Danh sách ĐT Italia dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức của đội tuyển Italia tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

 
Danh sách ĐT Croatia dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức của đội tuyển Croatia tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Danh sách ĐT Ba Lan dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức của đội tuyển Ba Lan tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Danh sách ĐT Hà Lan dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách 26 cầu thủ chính thức của đội tuyển Hà Lan tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Ibrahimovic bị loại khỏi VCK EURO
Euro 2020icon  16/05/2021 

Tuyển Thụy Điển xác nhận, chân sút lão luyện Ibrahimovic sẽ không góp mặt tại VCK EURO tới đây, do dính chấn thương.

Danh sách ĐT Phần Lan dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  6 giờ trước 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Phần Lan tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Danh sách ĐT Ukraine dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Ukraine tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

VCK EURO 2020 được tổ chức ở đâu, khi nào?
Euro 2020icon  11/05/2021 

Do ảnh hưởng của đại dịch Covid-19 nên VCK EURO 2020 phải lùi lại 12 tháng và giữ nguyên tên gọi.

Danh sách ĐT Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Kết quả VCK EURO 2020 mới nhất
Euro 2020icon  17/03/2021 

Kết quả EURO 2020 - Cập nhật kết quả bóng đá VCK EURO liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác, với sự góp mặt của 24 đội tuyển xuất sắc nhất châu Âu.

Lịch thi đấu VCK EURO 2020 mới nhất
Euro 2020icon  17/03/2021 

Lịch thi đấu EURO 2020 - Cập nhật Lịch thi đấu VCK EURO liên tục, đầy đủ và chính xác, với sự góp mặt của 24 đội tuyển xuất sắc nhất châu Âu.

Danh sách ĐT Macedonia dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  20/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Macedonia tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Bảng xếp hạng EURO 2020 mới nhất
Euro 2020icon  17/03/2021 

Bảng xếp hạng EURO 2020 - VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá EURO 2020 nhanh và chính xác nhất.

Danh sách ĐT Hungary dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Hungary tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Danh sách ĐT Thụy Điển EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Thụy Điển tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

Danh sách ĐT Nga dự EURO 2020
Euro 2020icon  19/05/2021 

VietNamNet cập nhật danh sách cầu thủ của đội tuyển Nga tham dự VCK EURO 2020.

BẢNG XẾP HẠNG EURO 2020

  • Bảng A
  • Bảng B
  • Bảng C
  • Bảng D
  • Bảng E
  • Bảng F
#ĐỘI TUYỂNSTHSĐ
1Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ000
2Italy000
3Wales000
4Thụy Sĩ000
#ĐỘI TUYỂNSTHSĐ
1Đan Mạch000
2Bỉ000
3Phần Lan000
4Nga000
#ĐỘI TUYỂNSTHSĐ
1Ukraine000
2Hà Lan000
3North Macedonia000
4Áo000
#ĐỘI TUYỂNSTHSĐ
1Anh000
2Croatia000
3Scotland000
4Công Hòa Séc000
#ĐỘI TUYỂNSTHSĐ
1Đức000
2Bồ Đào Nha000
3Pháp000
4Hungary000
#ĐỘI TUYỂNSTHSĐ
1Pháp000
2Hungary000
3Bồ Đào Nha000
4Đức000
Xem chi tiết >>
 
