Cập nhật lịch thi đấu lượt về vòng 1/16 Europa League mùa giải 2020-2021, với sự góp mặt của nhiều ông lớn Ngoại hạng Anh như MU, Tottenham, Arsenal và Leicester.
|Lịch Thi Đấu Europa League 2020/2021
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Đội
|Tỉ số
|Đội
|Vòng
|Kênh
|25/02
|25/02
|00:00
|Tottenham
|4:0
|Wolfsberger AC
|of 32
|K+PM
|26/02
|26/02
|00:55
|Arsenal
|-:-
|SL Benfica
|of 32
|K+PM
|26/02
|00:55
|Rangers FC
|-:-
|Royal Antwerp FC
|of 32
|K+ Live 1
|26/02
|00:55
|Villarreal CF
|-:-
|RB Salzburg
|of 32
|K+NS
|26/02
|00:55
|Hoffenheim
|-:-
|Molde FK
|of 32
|26/02
|00:55
|SSC Napoli
|-:-
|Granada CF
|of 32
|K+PC
|26/02
|00:55
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|-:-
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|of 32
|K+ Live 2
|26/02
|00:55
|AFC Ajax
|-:-
|Lille OSC
|of 32
|K+1
|26/02
|03:00
|Club Brugge KV
|-:-
|Dinamo Kiev
|of 32
|26/02
|03:00
|Man Utd
|-:-
|Real Sociedad
|of 32
|K+PM
|26/02
|03:00
|AC Milan
|-:-
|Crvena Zvezda
|of 32
|K+PC
|26/02
|03:00
|Leicester
|-:-
|Slavia Praha
|of 32
|K+NS
|26/02
|03:00
|AS Roma
|-:-
|Sporting Braga
|of 32
|K+ Live 1
|26/02
|03:00
|Dinamo Zagreb
|-:-
|Krasnodar
|of 32
|26/02
|03:00
|Leverkusen
|-:-
|BSC Young Boys
|of 32
|26/02
|03:00
|PSV Eindhoven
|-:-
|Olympiakos Piräus
|of 32
|K+ Live 2
|Kết quả lượt đi Europa League 2020/2021
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Đội
|Tỉ số
|Đội
|Vòng
|Kênh
|18/02
|18/02
|22:00
|Dinamo Kiev
|1:1
|Club Brugge KV
|of 32
|19/02
|19/02
|00:55
|Real Sociedad
|0:4
|Man Utd
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|Crvena Zvezda
|2:2
|AC Milan
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|Slavia Praha
|0:0
|Leicester
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|Sporting Braga
|0:2
|AS Roma
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|Krasnodar
|2:3
|Dinamo Zagreb
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|BSC Young Boys
|4:3
|Leverkusen
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|Olympiakos Piräus
|4:2
|PSV Eindhoven
|of 32
|19/02
|00:55
|Wolfsberger AC
|1:4
|Tottenham
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|SL Benfica
|1:1
|Arsenal
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|Royal Antwerp FC
|3:4
|Rangers FC
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|RB Salzburg
|0:2
|Villarreal CF
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|Molde FK
|3:3
|Hoffenheim
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|Granada CF
|2:0
|SSC Napoli
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|0:2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|of 32
|19/02
|03:00
|Lille OSC
|1:2
|AFC Ajax
|of 32
Thiên Bình
