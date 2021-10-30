Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool vs Brighton, vòng 10 Ngoại hạng Anh, 21h ngày 30/10, sân Anfield.
Đội hình dự kiến Liverpool vs Brighton
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson - Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota.
Brighton (3-5-2): Robert Sanchez - Joel Veltmann, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster - Solly March, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Marc Cucurella - Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard.
|Lịch Thi Đấu Premier League 2021/2022
|Ngày
|Giờ
|Đội
|Tỉ số
|Đội
|Vòng
|Kênh
|30/10
|30/10
|18:30
|Leicester
|-:-
|Arsenal
|Vòng 10
|30/10
|21:00
|Liverpool FC
|-:-
|Brighton
|Vòng 10
|30/10
|21:00
|Man City
|-:-
|Crystal Palace
|Vòng 10
|30/10
|21:00
|Newcastle
|-:-
|Chelsea
|Vòng 10
|30/10
|21:00
|Burnley
|-:-
|Brentford FC
|Vòng 10
|30/10
|21:00
|Watford
|-:-
|Southampton
|Vòng 10
|30/10
|23:30
|Tottenham
|-:-
|Man Utd
|Vòng 10
|31/10
|31/10
|21:00
|Norwich City
|-:-
|Leeds United
|Vòng 10
|31/10
|23:30
|Aston Villa
|-:-
|West Ham
|Vòng 10
*Liên tục cập nhật...
|Premier League 2021/2022Vòng 9
|#
|Tên Đội
|ST
|T
|H
|B
|TG
|TH
|HS
|Đ
|1
|Chelsea
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|3
|20
|22
|2
|Liverpool FC
|9
|6
|3
|0
|27
|6
|21
|21
|3
|Man City
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|4
|16
|20
|4
|West Ham
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|10
|6
|17
|5
|Brighton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|9
|0
|15
|6
|Tottenham
|9
|5
|0
|4
|9
|13
|-4
|15
|7
|Man Utd
|9
|4
|2
|3
|16
|15
|1
|14
|8
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|1
|14
|9
|Leicester
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|0
|14
|10
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|0
|13
|12
|Brentford FC
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|9
|2
|12
|13
|Aston Villa
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|-2
|10
|14
|Watford
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|10
|15
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|6
|2
|11
|14
|-3
|9
|16
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|17
|Leeds United
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|16
|-8
|7
|18
|Burnley
|9
|0
|4
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|4
|19
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|4
|5
|11
|20
|-9
|4
|20
|Norwich City
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2
|23
|-21
|2
- Liverpool thắng 4/5 trận gần nhất tiếp đón Brighton.
- Liverpool toàn thắng 4 trận gần nhất.
- Brighton thua 2/9 trận từ đầu mùa tại Premier League.
- Brighton chưa thua trên sân khách mùa này (tính trong 90 phút).
- Liverpool ghi tối thiểu 2 bàn ở 13/14 trận từ đầu mùa trên các đấu trường.
- Liverpool: Vắng Elliott, Milner và Fabinho do chấn thương; khả năng ra sân của Keita và Thiago còn bỏ ngỏ.
- Brighton: Vắng Alzate và Welbeckh do chấn thương; khả năng ra sân của Dan Burn và Richards còn bỏ ngỏ.
