Martial và Bruno Fernandes cùng nhau ghi bàn giúp MU thắng nghẹt thở Aston Villa ở vòng 17 Ngoại hạng Anh.
Link xem highlights MU 2-1 Aston Villa (nguồn K+):
|Bruno Fernandes ghi bàn quyết định trên chấm 11m
Ghi bàn:
MU: Martial 40', Bruno Fernandes 61' (pen)
Aston Villa: Traore 58'
Đội hình ra sân
MU: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay (Matic 64'), Fred (Tuanzebe 90'); Pogba, Fernandes (James 87'), Rashford; Martial.
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi (Davis 88'), Traore (Ramsey 78'), Grealish; Watkins.
|Premier League 2020/2021Vòng 17
|#
|Tên Đội
|ST
|T
|H
|B
|TG
|TH
|HS
|Đ
|1
|Liverpool FC
|16
|9
|6
|1
|37
|20
|17
|33
|2
|Man Utd
|16
|10
|3
|3
|33
|24
|9
|33
|3
|Leicester
|16
|9
|2
|5
|29
|20
|9
|29
|4
|Everton
|16
|9
|2
|5
|26
|20
|6
|29
|5
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|5
|4
|31
|18
|13
|26
|6
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|13
|26
|7
|Tottenham
|15
|7
|5
|3
|26
|15
|11
|26
|8
|Man City
|14
|7
|5
|2
|21
|12
|9
|26
|9
|Southampton
|16
|7
|5
|4
|25
|19
|6
|26
|10
|West Ham
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|21
|3
|26
|11
|Leeds United
|16
|7
|2
|7
|30
|30
|0
|23
|12
|Wolverhampton
|16
|6
|3
|7
|15
|21
|-6
|21
|13
|Arsenal
|16
|6
|2
|8
|16
|19
|-3
|20
|14
|Newcastle
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|19
|15
|Crystal Palace
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20
|29
|-9
|19
|16
|Burnley
|15
|4
|4
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|16
|17
|Brighton
|16
|2
|7
|7
|18
|25
|-7
|13
|18
|Fulham FC
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|23
|-10
|11
|19
|West Brom
|16
|1
|5
|10
|11
|35
|-24
|8
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|0
|2
|14
|8
|27
|-19
|2
