VNAT

tin tức về VNAT mới nhất

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion planicon
TRAVEL19/03/20200

Hanoi F1 race postponed, affects tourism promotion plan

The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 
International travelers from Europe, Africa still on the rise

International travelers from Europe, Africa still on the rise

icon05/03/20200
Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelers

Vietnam’s tourism loses Chinese, Korean travelers

icon03/03/20200
VN businesses cautious about setting plans for 2020icon

VN businesses cautious about setting plans for 2020

BUSINESS
23/02/2020

Most businesses are not setting high business targets this year because of uncertainties and the unpredictable Covid-2019 epidemic.

European tourists still flock to Vietnam despite covid-19icon

European tourists still flock to Vietnam despite covid-19

TRAVEL
23/02/2020

Vietnam has lost many Chinese travelers because of the Covid-19 epidemic, but the number of European travelers has remained stable.

Vietnam’s tourism industry may lose $7 billion because of coronavirus outbreakicon

Vietnam’s tourism industry may lose $7 billion because of coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
13/02/2020

The number of foreign investors may decrease by 3.7-4.7 million, and the number of domestic travelers by 10.9-15.3 million.

Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry hardicon

Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry hard

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Flying an empty aircraft for the second time in one week, Hoang, a captain working for a Vietnamese airline, has heard that the airline is incurring big losses because of nCoV.

Thousands of tour guides in HCM City out of work due to coronavirus outbreakicon

Thousands of tour guides in HCM City out of work due to coronavirus outbreak

TRAVEL
12/02/2020

The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a strong blow on the tourism industry. Thousands of tour guides in HCM City are sitting idle as domestic and international travelers have canceled tours.

Services available for tourists affected by flight banicon

Services available for tourists affected by flight ban

TRAVEL
06/02/2020

Accommodation service providers have been asked to continue to serve foreign tourists who are unable to return to their countries due to the Vietnamese civil aviation authority’s ban on flights between Vietnam and China.

Ngu Hanh Son welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors over Teticon

Ngu Hanh Son welcomes approximately 40,000 visitors over Tet

TRAVEL
28/01/2020

Situated in the central coastal city of Da Nang, the Management Board of the Ngu Hanh Son Tourist Area have stated that they received roughly 40,000 tourists during the first days of Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacificicon

Mui Ne envisioned a top destination in Asia-Pacific

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

Mui Ne beach in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to become one of the most-visited destinations in the Asia-Pacific by 2030

National tourism year significant to Vietnam’s tourismicon

National tourism year significant to Vietnam’s tourism

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

Themed "Nha Trang-Colors of the Sea", the 2019 National Tourism Year ended successfully. Festival activities boosted the province’s tourism development and introduced Vietnam’s sea tourism to domestic and international tourists.

5G key for Vietnam in Fourth Industrial Revolutionicon

5G key for Vietnam in Fourth Industrial Revolution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/01/2020

As part of plans to catch up with developed economies, Vietnam is looking to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR), with 5G coverage one of the key steps.

Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020icon

Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020

TRAVEL
24/12/2019

The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers.

Figures about foreign travel in Vietnam in disputeicon

Figures about foreign travel in Vietnam in dispute

TRAVEL
21/12/2019

Statisticians believe that the number of foreign travelers in Vietnam may actually be double the amount, and that the real figure is lower than the reported figure.

Vietnam vows to lure super-rich travelersicon

Vietnam vows to lure super-rich travelers

TRAVEL
16/12/2019

What super-luxury travelers need are satisfaction and difference. If Vietnam can provide these factors, it will be able to attract billionaire travelers, some experts believe.

Travel firms fear visa policy will discourage foreign travelersicon

Travel firms fear visa policy will discourage foreign travelers

TRAVEL
06/12/2019

Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved significantly, but many travellers are unhappy about the visa policy.

Vietnam still faces hurdles in tourism promotionicon

Vietnam still faces hurdles in tourism promotion

TRAVEL
05/12/2019

In 2018, the government approved to establish a public tourism development fund with an initial annual budget of US$4.3 million.

Sustainable, responsible tourism matters: VNATicon

Sustainable, responsible tourism matters: VNAT

TRAVEL
19/11/2019

The tourism industry, the key driver for economic growth in many localities across the country including the Mekong Delta region, should be developed in a sustainable and responsible fashion.

Da Nang promotes tourism to diverse sources to avoid relying on Chinese, Kiran marketsicon

Da Nang promotes tourism to diverse sources to avoid relying on Chinese, Kiran markets

TRAVEL
02/11/2019

Da Nang authorities are promoting tourism in many markets, including Thailand, Japan and Europe, in order to diversify sources of travelers and to not rely on Chinese and South Korean markets.

 
 
