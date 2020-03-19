VNAT
The plan to advertise Vietnam’s tourism with the F1 race as the focus has failed as the organisers have decided to postpone the event amid the coronavirus outbreak.
BUSINESS
23/02/2020
Most businesses are not setting high business targets this year because of uncertainties and the unpredictable Covid-2019 epidemic.
TRAVEL
23/02/2020
Vietnam has lost many Chinese travelers because of the Covid-19 epidemic, but the number of European travelers has remained stable.
TRAVEL
13/02/2020
The number of foreign investors may decrease by 3.7-4.7 million, and the number of domestic travelers by 10.9-15.3 million.
BUSINESS
13/02/2020
Flying an empty aircraft for the second time in one week, Hoang, a captain working for a Vietnamese airline, has heard that the airline is incurring big losses because of nCoV.
TRAVEL
12/02/2020
The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a strong blow on the tourism industry. Thousands of tour guides in HCM City are sitting idle as domestic and international travelers have canceled tours.
TRAVEL
06/02/2020
Accommodation service providers have been asked to continue to serve foreign tourists who are unable to return to their countries due to the Vietnamese civil aviation authority’s ban on flights between Vietnam and China.
TRAVEL
28/01/2020
Situated in the central coastal city of Da Nang, the Management Board of the Ngu Hanh Son Tourist Area have stated that they received roughly 40,000 tourists during the first days of Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.
TRAVEL
26/01/2020
Mui Ne beach in the south central province of Binh Thuan is set to become one of the most-visited destinations in the Asia-Pacific by 2030
TRAVEL
26/01/2020
Themed "Nha Trang-Colors of the Sea", the 2019 National Tourism Year ended successfully. Festival activities boosted the province’s tourism development and introduced Vietnam’s sea tourism to domestic and international tourists.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/01/2020
As part of plans to catch up with developed economies, Vietnam is looking to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR), with 5G coverage one of the key steps.
TRAVEL
24/12/2019
The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers.
TRAVEL
21/12/2019
Statisticians believe that the number of foreign travelers in Vietnam may actually be double the amount, and that the real figure is lower than the reported figure.
TRAVEL
16/12/2019
What super-luxury travelers need are satisfaction and difference. If Vietnam can provide these factors, it will be able to attract billionaire travelers, some experts believe.
TRAVEL
06/12/2019
Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved significantly, but many travellers are unhappy about the visa policy.
TRAVEL
05/12/2019
In 2018, the government approved to establish a public tourism development fund with an initial annual budget of US$4.3 million.
TRAVEL
19/11/2019
The tourism industry, the key driver for economic growth in many localities across the country including the Mekong Delta region, should be developed in a sustainable and responsible fashion.
TRAVEL
02/11/2019
Da Nang authorities are promoting tourism in many markets, including Thailand, Japan and Europe, in order to diversify sources of travelers and to not rely on Chinese and South Korean markets.