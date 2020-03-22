VNPT
Ban chỉ đạo quốc gia phòng chống dịch Covid-19 vừa đề nghị các địa phương ưu tiên thực hiện kê khai y tế điện tử qua ứng dụng NCOVI cho người 60 tuổi trở lên và người có bệnh nền, bệnh không lây nhiễm hoặc các bệnh lý khác.
icon Bảo mật
13/03/2020
Sau những phàn nàn của người dùng về tình trạng truy cập Internet khó khăn, các nhà mạng Việt Nam cuối cùng cũng đã chính thức lên tiếng.
icon BUSINESS
14/02/2020
Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.
icon Thông tin & Truyền thông
08/12/2019
Việt Nam sẽ đưa vào sử dụng hạ tầng 5G hiện đại nhất tại trường đua F1. Công việc này dự kiến sẽ được thực hiện vào tháng 4/2020.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019
To Manh Cuong, 52, has been appointed general director of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, filling a position that has remained vacant for more than one year.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/11/2019
There are still too many obstacles that telecom operators have to overcome before they can earn high revenue from 5G.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
With the global digital wave hitting Vietnam, the country has been actively renovating itself into an attractive destination for new-age investors.
icon BUSINESS
21/10/2019
The fast growth of Vietnam’s economy has seen an increase of the urban population, posing significant challenges to the country’s major cities, particularly in terms of transport and urban planning management.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019
Vietnam cherishes a ambitious plan to become one of the first countries trying 5G, called the ‘highway of the digital economy’.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019
MobiFone, Viettel, Vinaphone, and other telecom companies are eyeing the chance to win the MIC’s license to roll out 4G services on the 2.6GHz bandwidth.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019
The first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has been providing service for three months, and more MVNOs are expected to be launched. However, experts believe that it will be difficult to succeed in current conditions.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019
The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)’s branch in Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to pilot the fifth generation (5G) technology from September 2019 to May 2020.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019
Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to foreign investors as it has returned to the growth path in the first half of 2019 after a long period of saturation.
icon POLITICS
26/06/2019
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced on June 25 that it will use an e-Cabinet paperless meeting system and a smart reminder application to save administrative time and costs.
icon BUSINESS
19/06/2019
MobiFone, VNPT, and the other 17 companies have been exposed to the gunfire of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises’ (CMSC) financial supervision.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/06/2019
New entrants will face certain obstacles given the changes in Vietnam's telecoms market, though interest from foreign investors remains.
icon FEATURE
16/06/2019
Three major mobile carriers in Vietnam have recently announced information of cooperation plans with foreign partners in the roadmap of 5G implementation but no one has mentioned Huawei.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/06/2019
The telecom network is expecting to receive more mobile network operators, but analysts say the existing networks are ‘more than enough’ for Vietnam.