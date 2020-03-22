Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VNPT

tin tức về VNPT mới nhất

Các địa phương khai báo y tế điện tử qua ứng dụng NCOVI cho người cao tuổi, người bệnh
Thông tin & Truyền thông22/03/20200
Thông tin & Truyền thông22/03/20200

Các địa phương khai báo y tế điện tử qua ứng dụng NCOVI cho người cao tuổi, người bệnh

Ban chỉ đạo quốc gia phòng chống dịch Covid-19 vừa đề nghị các địa phương ưu tiên thực hiện kê khai y tế điện tử qua ứng dụng NCOVI cho người 60 tuổi trở lên và người có bệnh nền, bệnh không lây nhiễm hoặc các bệnh lý khác.

 
Bộ TT&TT đề nghị nhà mạng đẩy nhanh thương mại hóa 5G
21/03/20200

Bộ TT&TT đề nghị nhà mạng đẩy nhanh thương mại hóa 5G

icon21/03/20200
Nhà mạng sẽ phát lại các bài giảng điện tử trên nền tảng truyền hình của mình
19/03/20200

Nhà mạng sẽ phát lại các bài giảng điện tử trên nền tảng truyền hình của mình

icon19/03/20200
Nhà mạng giải thích việc đường truyền kém, vào Facebook chập chờn
Bảo mật
13/03/2020

Nhà mạng giải thích việc đường truyền kém, vào Facebook chập chờn

Bảo mật
13/03/2020

 Sau những phàn nàn của người dùng về tình trạng truy cập Internet khó khăn, các nhà mạng Việt Nam cuối cùng cũng đã chính thức lên tiếng.

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam's imminent IPOs in 2020
BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.

Mạng 5G tối tân nhất sẽ triển khai tại Hà Nội vào năm 2020icon

Mạng 5G tối tân nhất sẽ triển khai tại Hà Nội vào năm 2020

Thông tin & Truyền thông
08/12/2019

 Việt Nam sẽ đưa vào sử dụng hạ tầng 5G hiện đại nhất tại trường đua F1. Công việc này dự kiến sẽ được thực hiện vào tháng 4/2020. 

MobiFone has general director after one year vacancyicon

MobiFone has general director after one year vacancy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/11/2019

To Manh Cuong, 52, has been appointed general director of MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, filling a position that has remained vacant for more than one year.

In Vietnam, 5G is still at the ‘starting’ pointicon

In Vietnam, 5G is still at the ‘starting’ point

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/11/2019

There are still too many obstacles that telecom operators have to overcome before they can earn high revenue from 5G.

Leaps and bounds to capture investment in next-generation investment projects
BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Leaps and bounds to capture investment in next-generation investment projects

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

With the global digital wave hitting Vietnam, the country has been actively renovating itself into an attractive destination for new-age investors.

AI drives urban management future
BUSINESS
21/10/2019

AI drives urban management future

BUSINESS
21/10/2019

The fast growth of Vietnam’s economy has seen an increase of the urban population, posing significant challenges to the country’s major cities, particularly in terms of transport and urban planning management.

Vietnam puts high hopes on 5Gicon

Vietnam puts high hopes on 5G

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019

Vietnam cherishes a ambitious plan to become one of the first countries trying 5G, called the ‘highway of the digital economy’.

Ministry of Information and Communications prepares to auction 2.6 GHz bandwidth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019

Ministry of Information and Communications prepares to auction 2.6 GHz bandwidth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/08/2019

MobiFone, Viettel, Vinaphone, and other telecom companies are eyeing the chance to win the MIC’s license to roll out 4G services on the 2.6GHz bandwidth.

Mobile virtual network operators find it hard to exist in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

Mobile virtual network operators find it hard to exist in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has been providing service for three months, and more MVNOs are expected to be launched. However, experts believe that it will be difficult to succeed in current conditions.

HCM City to begin 5G rollout next monthicon

HCM City to begin 5G rollout next month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019

The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT)’s branch in Ho Chi Minh City has proposed to pilot the fifth generation (5G) technology from September 2019 to May 2020.

Huge opportunities await foreign investors in Vietnam's telco industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019

Huge opportunities await foreign investors in Vietnam’s telco industry

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/08/2019

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to foreign investors as it has returned to the growth path in the first half of 2019 after a long period of saturation.

HCM City moves to paperless government
POLITICS
26/06/2019

HCM City moves to paperless government

POLITICS
26/06/2019

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced on June 25 that it will use an e-Cabinet paperless meeting system and a smart reminder application to save administrative time and costs.

CMSC eyes VNPT, MobiFone, and other 17 state-owned companies
BUSINESS
19/06/2019

CMSC eyes VNPT, MobiFone, and other 17 state-owned companies

BUSINESS
19/06/2019

MobiFone, VNPT, and the other 17 companies have been exposed to the gunfire of the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises’ (CMSC) financial supervision.

VN telco newcomers eking out shareicon

VN telco newcomers eking out share

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/06/2019

New entrants will face certain obstacles given the changes in Vietnam's telecoms market, though interest from foreign investors remains.

Does Huawei have a chance to grasp share in Vietnam's 5G deployment?
FEATURE
16/06/2019

Does Huawei have a chance to grasp share in Vietnam’s 5G deployment?

FEATURE
16/06/2019

Three major mobile carriers in Vietnam have recently announced information of cooperation plans with foreign partners in the roadmap of 5G implementation but no one has mentioned Huawei.

More mobile networks join Vietnam's telecom marketicon

More mobile networks join Vietnam's telecom market

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/06/2019

The telecom network is expecting to receive more mobile network operators, but analysts say the existing networks are ‘more than enough’ for Vietnam.

 
 
