vocational training
tin tức về vocational training mới nhất
icon
In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.
icon POLITICS
21/04/2020
In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,
icon POLITICS
01/03/2020
Hoang Ngoc Vinh, former director of the Department of Vocational Training, talks of the creation of the Ministry of Education-Science and Technology.
icon SOCIETY
17/01/2020
Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.
icon SOCIETY
09/12/2019
More than 132,800 Vietnamese workers went working overseas during the 11 months of 2019, surpassing the year's target of 120,000, according to figures from the Vietnam Association of Manpower Supply (VAMAS).
icon SOCIETY
04/12/2019
Though HCM City has tried to take care of beggars and the homeless for years, many people continue to beg for money, saying they have had goods or cash stolen, or need to find their lost relatives, among other explanations.
icon SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Vietnam's vocational training sector is seeking to fix its long-term problems and develop into a strength.
icon SOCIETY
06/11/2019
A survey conducted at Japanese-invested enterprises found that 100 percent of new engineering graduates in Vietnam have to be retrained for one or two years to satisfy requirements of enterprises.
icon SOCIETY
17/08/2019
The Vietnam Educamp 2019, a forum on education, was held in Hanoi on August 17, giving a chance for educators and experts to share their ideas, experience and research results on issues related to education at all levels and vocational training.
icon SOCIETY
18/06/2019
The new general education programme issued by the Ministry of Education and Training at the end of last year will be applied for the 2020-21 school year.
icon SOCIETY
24/05/2019
Two hundred and fifty delegates from 22 countries and territories discussed career development in the era of Industry 4.0 at the 7th APCDA conference that opened on Wednesday in HCM City.