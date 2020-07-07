Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained
SOCIETY9 giờ trước0

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

 
Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
icon07/07/20200

Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists

icon07/07/20200
Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030
icon19/06/20200

Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030

icon19/06/20200
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad

Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad

POLITICS
21/04/2020

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

Ministries merger in the spotlight

Ministries merger in the spotlight

POLITICS
01/03/2020

Hoang Ngoc Vinh, former director of the Department of Vocational Training, talks of the creation of the Ministry of Education-Science and Technology.

Clearing the country of bombs, bit by bit

Clearing the country of bombs, bit by bit

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

Tet (Lunar New Year) is an important time of year for every Vietnamese person worldwide, but it's that little bit more special for Lu Van Phong and his family this year.

More than 132,000 Vietnamese go overseas for work in 2019

More than 132,000 Vietnamese go overseas for work in 2019

SOCIETY
09/12/2019

More than 132,800 Vietnamese workers went working overseas during the 11 months of 2019, surpassing the year's target of 120,000, according to figures from the Vietnam Association of Manpower Supply (VAMAS).

HCM City has new plan to eliminate homelessness, begging on streets

HCM City has new plan to eliminate homelessness, begging on streets

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

Though HCM City has tried to take care of beggars and the homeless for years, many people continue to beg for money, saying they have had goods or cash stolen, or need to find their lost relatives, among other explanations. 

Vocational training sector seeks to develop

Vocational training sector seeks to develop

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

Vietnam's vocational training sector is seeking to fix its long-term problems and develop into a strength.

Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam's green growth

Germany pledges US$235 million in next two years for Vietnam's green growth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019

The funding will focus on energy, environment, and vocational training in the next two years.

Do all new engineer graduates in Vietnam need to undergo retraining?

Do all new engineer graduates in Vietnam need to undergo retraining?

SOCIETY
06/11/2019

A survey conducted at Japanese-invested enterprises found that 100 percent of new engineering graduates in Vietnam have to be retrained for one or two years to satisfy requirements of enterprises.

Vietnam Educamp 2019 envisions new prospects for education

Vietnam Educamp 2019 envisions new prospects for education

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The Vietnam Educamp 2019, a forum on education, was held in Hanoi on August 17, giving a chance for educators and experts to share their ideas, experience and research results on issues related to education at all levels and vocational training.

Primary schools and teachers not ready for new general education curriculum

Primary schools and teachers not ready for new general education curriculum

SOCIETY
18/06/2019

The new general education programme issued by the Ministry of Education and Training at the end of last year will be applied for the 2020-21 school year.

HCM City hosts Asia Pacific Career Development Association forum

HCM City hosts Asia Pacific Career Development Association forum

SOCIETY
24/05/2019

Two hundred and fifty delegates from 22 countries and territories discussed career development in the era of Industry 4.0 at the 7th APCDA conference that opened on Wednesday in HCM City.

 
 
