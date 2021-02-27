 
volunteers

74 volunteers receive made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine in human trial's Phase II
SOCIETY27/02/20210

74 volunteers receive made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine in human trial's Phase II

A total of 74 volunteers were given the Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, in phase II of human trials on Friday.
 
Student volunteers experience memorable trips to epidemic hotspots

Student volunteers experience memorable trips to epidemic hotspots

25/02/20210
Volunteers for vaccine trial: if people are overcome by fear, the vaccines won't succeed

Volunteers for vaccine trial: if people are overcome by fear, the vaccines won’t succeed

20/01/20210
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic

SOCIETY
26/08/2020
During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.
Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously

SOCIETY
27/03/2020
It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.  
HIWC bazaar brings funs for a cause

HIWC bazaar brings funs for a cause

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/11/2019
Thousands of people flocked to the annual bazaar hosted by the Hanoi International Women’s Club (HIWC) yesterday in a new urban area in western Hanoi – enjoying fun, sun and wind.
Vietnam young volunteer campaigns get going for summer

Vietnam young volunteer campaigns get going for summer

SOCIETY
03/06/2019
Young volunteers across Vietnam are planning to fix and build about 4,300km of roads, carry out coastal clean-ups at 400 locations and plant at least 2.5 million trees during this summer from June to August.  
 
 
