A total of 74 volunteers were given the Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, in phase II of human trials on Friday.
icon SOCIETY
26/08/2020
During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.
icon SOCIETY
27/03/2020
It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/11/2019
Thousands of people flocked to the annual bazaar hosted by the Hanoi International Women’s Club (HIWC) yesterday in a new urban area in western Hanoi – enjoying fun, sun and wind.
icon SOCIETY
03/06/2019
Young volunteers across Vietnam are planning to fix and build about 4,300km of roads, carry out coastal clean-ups at 400 locations and plant at least 2.5 million trees during this summer from June to August.