24/05/2021 14:46:17 (GMT +7)

'Special' voters go to the polls in Hanoiicon
SOCIETY23/05/20210

'Special' voters go to the polls in Hanoi

This morning (May 23), many special voters, including the elderly and people with disabilities, in Hanoi went to the polls to exercise their citizenship.
 
Elections go as planned nationwide: NA Vice Chairman

Elections go as planned nationwide: NA Vice Chairman

icon23/05/20210
Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwide

Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwide

icon23/05/20210
PM promises voters to work hard for stronger national developmenticon

PM promises voters to work hard for stronger national development

POLITICS
09/05/2021
PM Chinh and other candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly met voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho’s constituency No. 1 on May 8.
Economic recovery, corruption, rule of law top voters’ concernsicon

Economic recovery, corruption, rule of law top voters’ concerns

POLITICS
17/03/2021
Economic recovery and stimulation measures during the ongoing pandemic, along with corruption in the Party ranks and efforts to streamline the State apparatus are among the main concerns of voters, according to the Vietnam Fatherland Front.
Vietnamese voters applaud NA’s straightforward discussion of hot issuesicon

Vietnamese voters applaud NA’s straightforward discussion of hot issues

POLITICS
31/05/2019
Many voters nationwide have showed their approval of the National Assembly (NA)’s debate on May 30, while also highlighting issues they hope will be raised for further discussion.  
 
 
