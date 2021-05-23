voters
tin tức về voters mới nhất
This morning (May 23), many special voters, including the elderly and people with disabilities, in Hanoi went to the polls to exercise their citizenship.
09/05/2021
PM Chinh and other candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly met voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho’s constituency No. 1 on May 8.
17/03/2021
Economic recovery and stimulation measures during the ongoing pandemic, along with corruption in the Party ranks and efforts to streamline the State apparatus are among the main concerns of voters, according to the Vietnam Fatherland Front.
31/05/2019
Many voters nationwide have showed their approval of the National Assembly (NA)’s debate on May 30, while also highlighting issues they hope will be raised for further discussion.