Vsmart

tin tức về Vsmart mới nhất

Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?icon
Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?

Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.

 
Vsmart phones surpass Apple in retail

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

For the first time since launching in the market, Vsmart has surpassed Apple in retail revenue.

Low-cost smartphones – a new strategy of Vsmart?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/12/2019

With reasonable selling prices and Vietnamese brand, Vsmart’s products are capable of dislodging Chinese brands from the Vietnamese market.

Who are the potential clients for Vsmart’s huge smartphone plant?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019

As the habit of Vietnamese smartphone users has changed, mobile network operators in Vietnam can now cooperate with Vsmart to provide smartphones at low prices with associated service packages.

New battle in TV market begins

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

A series of new brands have appeared which have created a busy TV market again after a period of quiet.

Cú sập của Huawei, smartphone giá rẻ 3 triệu được thời bùng nổ

Đầu tư
05/12/2019

Người dùng điện thoại Huawei một phen lao đao khi hãng này gặp sự cố với Google. Cuộc cạnh tranh ở phân khúc giá rẻ ngày càng khốc liệt khi có sự ra mắt của tân binh mới.

The different fates of Vietnamese mobile phone brands

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/11/2019

While Mobiistar products have disappeared from large distribution chains, Vsmart Live have been selling like hot cakes, though both are Vietnamese brands.

Images of Vingroup smart home devices appear online

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/11/2019

Images of Vsmart smart home devices went viral after Vingroup announced that it would begin manufacturing smart TVs, air-conditioning, and smart fridges.

Four Vietnam's VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/10/2019

Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.

Vsmart says its smartphone ‘quite different’ from Chinese product

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/08/2019

A representative of Vsmart said the manufacturer will design smartphones and increase the locally made content in products to 60 percent by 2020.

Vsmart hé lộ chiến lược phát triển điện thoại thông minh ‘Make in Vietnam’

Công nghệ
15/08/2019

Khi dư luận còn đang tranh cãi về nguồn gốc thiết kế của mẫu điện thoại Vsmart Live 1 thì bất ngờ hãng điện thoại Việt hé lộ thông tin về sản phẩm Vsmart Live 2 do các kĩ sư của hãng thiết kế 100%.

Mở hộp Vsmart Live, mẫu điện thoại mới ra mắt của Vingroup

Sản phẩm
07/08/2019

 Vsmart Live là mẫu smartphone thứ 5 được ra mắt của VinSmart (thuộc Tập đoàn Vingroup). Bốn sản phẩm từng được VinSmart giới thiệu trước đó là Vsmart Joy1, Vsmart Joy1+, Vsmart Active và Vsmart Active1+.

Ra mắt Vsmart Live, smartphone Made in Vietnam giá 6,99 triệu

Sản phẩm
07/08/2019

 Vsmart Live là mẫu máy đầu tiên thuộc dòng sản phẩm điện thoại thông minh Vsmart thế hệ 2. Đây cũng là mẫu điện thoại cao cấp nhất từng được Vingroup cho ra mắt.

Donald Trump làm khó Huawei, cửa mở cho tỷ phú Phạm Nhật Vượng

Tài chính
11/06/2019

Tỷ phú USD số 1 Việt Nam Phạm Nhật Vượng có cơ hội hiếm có để bứt phá giành thị phần ngay ở thị trường nội địa trước các đại gia ngoại đến từ Hàn, Mỹ và Trung Quốc nhờ cuộc chiến của ông Donald Trump.

Vsmart ra mắt thị trường Tây Ban Nha

Công nghệ
21/03/2019

Ngày 20/3/2019 Công ty VinSmart (thuộc Tập đoàn Vingroup) đã chính thức công bố Ra mắt thương hiệu và sản phẩm Vsmart tại Tây Ban Nha.

Điện thoại Việt giá rẻ: Sao vẫn vô tư dùng xài smartphone Tàu

Thị trường
11/01/2019

Trước sự đổ bộ ồ ạt của các hãng điện thoại Trung Quốc, tại nhiều diễn đàn công nghệ đã nổ ra các cuộc tranh cãi nảy lửa.

Vsmart Active 1 giảm giá sốc gần cả triệu đồng ngay sau ngày ra mắt

Sản phẩm
18/12/2018

Vsmart Active 1 là một trong 4 mẫu smartphone vừa được VinSmart ra mắt. Mẫu điện thoại này sở hữu cấu hình mạnh với bộ nhớ RAM lên tới 4GB.

Vsmart tung mức giá ‘hủy diệt’, dự báo gây bão thị trường

Công nghệ
15/12/2018

Tung ra 4 sản phẩm điện thoại thông minh với mức giá: thấp nhất là 2,49 triệu, cao nhất là 6,29 triệu, Vsmart được nhận định sẽ “gây bão thị trường” trong thời gian tới.

 
 
