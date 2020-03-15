Vsmart
tin tức về Vsmart mới nhất
icon
Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
For the first time since launching in the market, Vsmart has surpassed Apple in retail revenue.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/12/2019
With reasonable selling prices and Vietnamese brand, Vsmart’s products are capable of dislodging Chinese brands from the Vietnamese market.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019
As the habit of Vietnamese smartphone users has changed, mobile network operators in Vietnam can now cooperate with Vsmart to provide smartphones at low prices with associated service packages.
icon BUSINESS
06/12/2019
A series of new brands have appeared which have created a busy TV market again after a period of quiet.
icon Đầu tư
05/12/2019
Người dùng điện thoại Huawei một phen lao đao khi hãng này gặp sự cố với Google. Cuộc cạnh tranh ở phân khúc giá rẻ ngày càng khốc liệt khi có sự ra mắt của tân binh mới.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/11/2019
While Mobiistar products have disappeared from large distribution chains, Vsmart Live have been selling like hot cakes, though both are Vietnamese brands.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/11/2019
Images of Vsmart smart home devices went viral after Vingroup announced that it would begin manufacturing smart TVs, air-conditioning, and smart fridges.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/10/2019
Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/08/2019
A representative of Vsmart said the manufacturer will design smartphones and increase the locally made content in products to 60 percent by 2020.
icon Công nghệ
15/08/2019
Khi dư luận còn đang tranh cãi về nguồn gốc thiết kế của mẫu điện thoại Vsmart Live 1 thì bất ngờ hãng điện thoại Việt hé lộ thông tin về sản phẩm Vsmart Live 2 do các kĩ sư của hãng thiết kế 100%.
icon Sản phẩm
07/08/2019
Vsmart Live là mẫu smartphone thứ 5 được ra mắt của VinSmart (thuộc Tập đoàn Vingroup). Bốn sản phẩm từng được VinSmart giới thiệu trước đó là Vsmart Joy1, Vsmart Joy1+, Vsmart Active và Vsmart Active1+.
icon Sản phẩm
07/08/2019
Vsmart Live là mẫu máy đầu tiên thuộc dòng sản phẩm điện thoại thông minh Vsmart thế hệ 2. Đây cũng là mẫu điện thoại cao cấp nhất từng được Vingroup cho ra mắt.
icon Tài chính
11/06/2019
Tỷ phú USD số 1 Việt Nam Phạm Nhật Vượng có cơ hội hiếm có để bứt phá giành thị phần ngay ở thị trường nội địa trước các đại gia ngoại đến từ Hàn, Mỹ và Trung Quốc nhờ cuộc chiến của ông Donald Trump.
icon Công nghệ
21/03/2019
Ngày 20/3/2019 Công ty VinSmart (thuộc Tập đoàn Vingroup) đã chính thức công bố Ra mắt thương hiệu và sản phẩm Vsmart tại Tây Ban Nha.
icon Thị trường
11/01/2019
Trước sự đổ bộ ồ ạt của các hãng điện thoại Trung Quốc, tại nhiều diễn đàn công nghệ đã nổ ra các cuộc tranh cãi nảy lửa.
icon Sản phẩm
18/12/2018
Vsmart Active 1 là một trong 4 mẫu smartphone vừa được VinSmart ra mắt. Mẫu điện thoại này sở hữu cấu hình mạnh với bộ nhớ RAM lên tới 4GB.
icon Công nghệ
15/12/2018
Tung ra 4 sản phẩm điện thoại thông minh với mức giá: thấp nhất là 2,49 triệu, cao nhất là 6,29 triệu, Vsmart được nhận định sẽ “gây bão thị trường” trong thời gian tới.