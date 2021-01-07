 
Trial for ex-minister of industry &amp; trade rescheduled for Jan 18icon
SOCIETY14 giờ trước0

Trial for ex-minister of industry & trade rescheduled for Jan 18

The Hanoi People’s Court has decided to reopen the first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices on January 18.
 
Trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed

Trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed

icon07/01/20210
First-instance trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang slated for Jan. 7

First-instance trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang slated for Jan. 7

icon22/12/20200
Former minister of industry and trade investigatedicon

Former minister of industry and trade investigated

SOCIETY
12/07/2020
Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuseicon

Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse

POLITICS
11/07/2020
The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,
 
 
