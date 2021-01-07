vu huy hoang
tin tức về vu huy hoang mới nhất
The Hanoi People’s Court has decided to reopen the first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices on January 18.
12/07/2020
Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.
11/07/2020
The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,