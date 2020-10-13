Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

22/10/2020 12:09:45 (GMT +7)

tag
 

vuong dinh hue

tin tức về vuong dinh hue mới nhất

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretaryicon
POLITICS13/10/20200

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

 
17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off

17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off

icon12/10/20200
Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality

Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality

icon09/10/20200
It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnamicon

It's matter of time more European investments will come to Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/06/2020

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Councilicon

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council

POLITICS
10/06/2020

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economyicon

PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy

POLITICS
21/04/2020

Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.

Registered capital at major state-run banks to be raised in Q1icon

Registered capital at major state-run banks to be raised in Q1

BUSINESS
01/02/2020

All four major state-run banks, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV, are expected to qualify for Basel II standards in 2020.

Vietnam to import pork for domestic demandicon

Vietnam to import pork for domestic demand

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have proposed the Government import pork based on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

Vietnamese government, economists optimistic about Q4 economic performanceicon

Vietnamese government, economists optimistic about Q4 economic performance

BUSINESS
30/10/2019

Vietnam's GDP growth rate is expected to surpass the target and reach 6.8-7 percent.

Vietnam becomes ninth largest trade partner of Myanmaricon

Vietnam becomes ninth largest trade partner of Myanmar

POLITICS
19/06/2019

Trade between Vietnam and Myanmar reached $860 million in 2018, making Vietnam the 9th largest trade partner of Myanmar, it was reported at a meeting between Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue and Myanmar Minister of Planning and Finance Soe Win.

Vietnam wants to receive IMF’s policy consultancyicon

Vietnam wants to receive IMF’s policy consultancy

POLITICS
13/04/2019

The Vietnamese Government hopes to receive consultancy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to better its security market, price regulation and macro-economic policies, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 