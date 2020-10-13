vuong dinh hue
tin tức về vuong dinh hue mới nhất
Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.
BUSINESS
29/06/2020
Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.
POLITICS
10/06/2020
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.
POLITICS
21/04/2020
Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.
BUSINESS
01/02/2020
All four major state-run banks, including Vietcombank, Vietinbank, Agribank and BIDV, are expected to qualify for Basel II standards in 2020.
BUSINESS
27/11/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) have proposed the Government import pork based on the directions of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.
BUSINESS
30/10/2019
Vietnam's GDP growth rate is expected to surpass the target and reach 6.8-7 percent.
POLITICS
19/06/2019
Trade between Vietnam and Myanmar reached $860 million in 2018, making Vietnam the 9th largest trade partner of Myanmar, it was reported at a meeting between Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue and Myanmar Minister of Planning and Finance Soe Win.
POLITICS
13/04/2019
The Vietnamese Government hopes to receive consultancy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to better its security market, price regulation and macro-economic policies, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.