waste treatment

tin tức về waste treatment mới nhất

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT20/07/20200

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

 
Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute

Hanoi faces rubbish pile-up following compensation dispute

icon15/07/20200
Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation

icon15/07/20200
Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/06/2020

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/05/2020

Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy

BUSINESS
05/04/2020

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam

Developing tourism while protecting the environment is difficult task for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country.

New regulations on rubbish disposal to be tightened

New regulations on rubbish disposal to be tightened

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020

Households who discharge more waste will have to pay more according to an amended Law on Environmental Protection.

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientists

Reuse and reduction are solutions to plastic waste: scientists

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Treating plastic waste, including ocean plastic waste, is a burning issue for Vietnam.

Survey finds public lacks knowledge about pollution levels

Survey finds public lacks knowledge about pollution levels

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/02/2020

Contrary to the perception that the community ‘is shouting for help’, many people are not complaining much about pollution, while business households are indifferent to the problem.

Vietnamese per capita plastic usage was 41 kilos in 2019

Vietnamese per capita plastic usage was 41 kilos in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/02/2020

Vietnam discharges 0.28-0.73 million tons of plastic waste to the ocean each year, or 6 percent of the world’s total figure, ranking fourth among the countries polluting the ocean the most, a study shows.

Student raises flies to treat garbage

Student raises flies to treat garbage

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

‘Hoa ruoi’ (Hoa fly) and ‘Hoa linh den’ (Hoa Black Soldier Fly) are the nicknames given to Nguyen Trong Hoa by his friends. The student raises flies to treat waste.

Vietnam to start plastic waste reduction action plan

Vietnam to start plastic waste reduction action plan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

Vietnamese authorities have started many plans and programmes in order to reduce ocean plastic waste.

HCM City begins work on first hazardous waste treatment plant

HCM City begins work on first hazardous waste treatment plant

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019

Ho Chi Minh City started work on its first industrial and hazardous waste treatment and recycling plant in Binh Chanh district on December 20.

Vietnam needs reasonable policies to develop WTE technology

Vietnam needs reasonable policies to develop WTE technology

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/12/2019

It requires huge investment capital to build waste-to-electricity (WTE) plants with high technologies. Meanwhile, enterprises are meeting many barriers, especially in policies.

Tourist sites in Vietnam will be plastic waste free

Tourist sites in Vietnam will be plastic waste free

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/12/2019

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a national action plan on ocean plastic waste management by 2030.

HCM City faces rubbish collecting difficulties

HCM City faces rubbish collecting difficulties

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/11/2019

HCM City is facing difficulties collecting over 9,000 tonnes of domestic rubbish every day.

Vietnam consumes 938 million plastic bags weekly: survey

Vietnam consumes 938 million plastic bags weekly: survey

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/11/2019

The principle that waste is a kind of resource that can be used should be included in an amendment in the Law on Environmental Protection if Vietnam wants to minimize plastic waste.

Startup bridges parties to have better waste treatment

Startup bridges parties to have better waste treatment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/10/2019

Treating waste is not an easy task in Vietnam. A start-up has chosen for itself the tough job of connecting various parties for treating waste. 

Online waste-trading market created by environmentally conscious youth

Online waste-trading market created by environmentally conscious youth

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/10/2019

With an online waste market, people can call for scrap dealers to collect waste, give away junk to the needy, and make payments for waste online.

 
 
