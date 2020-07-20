waste treatment
Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.
23/06/2020
If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.
30/05/2020
Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.
05/04/2020
Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.
10/03/2020
Experts warn that Vietnam’s tourism may lose its appeal in the eyes of foreign travelers because of environmental degradation in the country.
29/02/2020
Households who discharge more waste will have to pay more according to an amended Law on Environmental Protection.
13/02/2020
Contrary to the perception that the community ‘is shouting for help’, many people are not complaining much about pollution, while business households are indifferent to the problem.
12/02/2020
Vietnam discharges 0.28-0.73 million tons of plastic waste to the ocean each year, or 6 percent of the world’s total figure, ranking fourth among the countries polluting the ocean the most, a study shows.
30/01/2020
‘Hoa ruoi’ (Hoa fly) and ‘Hoa linh den’ (Hoa Black Soldier Fly) are the nicknames given to Nguyen Trong Hoa by his friends. The student raises flies to treat waste.
08/01/2020
Vietnamese authorities have started many plans and programmes in order to reduce ocean plastic waste.
21/12/2019
Ho Chi Minh City started work on its first industrial and hazardous waste treatment and recycling plant in Binh Chanh district on December 20.
16/12/2019
It requires huge investment capital to build waste-to-electricity (WTE) plants with high technologies. Meanwhile, enterprises are meeting many barriers, especially in policies.
08/12/2019
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a national action plan on ocean plastic waste management by 2030.
04/11/2019
The principle that waste is a kind of resource that can be used should be included in an amendment in the Law on Environmental Protection if Vietnam wants to minimize plastic waste.
23/10/2019
Treating waste is not an easy task in Vietnam. A start-up has chosen for itself the tough job of connecting various parties for treating waste.
21/10/2019
With an online waste market, people can call for scrap dealers to collect waste, give away junk to the needy, and make payments for waste online.