water shortage
Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.
16/03/2020
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.
13/03/2020
Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.
26/02/2020
Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
23/02/2020
The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.
25/01/2020
The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.
13/01/2020
By 2050, 60% of farming areas in Vietnam will be equipped with water-saving irrigation systems, according to the country's Water Management Strategy, which was recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.
26/11/2019
According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, the total rainfall from now until the end of 2019 in the southern region will be 10-30% lower than in previous years.
03/09/2019
HCMC authorities have asked city residents to fill in water wells because underground water overexploitation is believed to be the cause of flooding and subsidence.
30/08/2019
Water shortages over the past three months have devastated residents of drought-plagued localities in central Quang Binh Province.
25/08/2019
Da Nang Water Supply Company (Dawaco) said that they would supply free water to hospitals, schools and hotels amid a water shortage.
13/08/2019
The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.
03/08/2019
About 10,000 families in the central province of Quang Tri are in a shortage of water for daily use due to a prolonged drought, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
01/08/2019
Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.
30/07/2019
According to experts at a forum on water resource management on Friday, Vietnam is facing a severe water crisis.