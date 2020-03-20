Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:46:36 (GMT +7)

tag
 

water shortage

tin tức về water shortage mới nhất

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe droughticon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT10 giờ trước0

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

 
Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

icon20/03/20200
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

icon20/03/20200
Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice productionicon

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

Phu Quoc faces water shortageicon

Phu Quoc faces water shortage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

The southern tourist island of Phu Quoc is facing water shortage due to serious droughts.

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnamicon

New reservoirs built to cope with drought, saline intrusion in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

Warned about serious drought this year, provinces in the western part of the southern region have spent hundreds of billion dong to build fresh water reservoirs. But this is just a temporary solution.

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two monthsicon

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early droughticon

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early drought

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.

Vietnam foresees water issues in 2020icon

Vietnam foresees water issues in 2020

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/02/2020

Rivers across Vietnam are facing severe water shortages in the coming dry season.

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta regionicon

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020

The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.

Half of seas, islands to be surveyed by 2030icon

Half of seas, islands to be surveyed by 2030

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

By 2050, 60% of farming areas in Vietnam will be equipped with water-saving irrigation systems, according to the country's Water Management Strategy, which was recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Mekong Delta raises warnings over water shortageicon

Mekong Delta raises warnings over water shortage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/11/2019

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, the total rainfall from now until the end of 2019 in the southern region will be 10-30% lower than in previous years.

Underground water overexploitation in HCMC causes serious subsidenceicon

Underground water overexploitation in HCMC causes serious subsidence

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/09/2019

HCMC authorities have asked city residents to fill in water wells because underground water overexploitation is believed to be the cause of flooding and subsidence.

Quang Binh struggles with water shortageicon

Quang Binh struggles with water shortage

SOCIETY
30/08/2019

Water shortages over the past three months have devastated residents of drought-plagued localities in central Quang Binh Province.

Da Nang provides free water to fight salinity intrusionicon

Da Nang provides free water to fight salinity intrusion

SOCIETY
25/08/2019

Da Nang Water Supply Company (Dawaco) said that they would supply free water to hospitals, schools and hotels amid a water shortage.

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countriesicon

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countries

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.

Water sufficiency leads development: experticon

Water sufficiency leads development: expert

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/08/2019

Vietnam needs a long-term general management strategy on the use of water.

Ten thousand families in Quang Tri lack daily water due to droughticon

Ten thousand families in Quang Tri lack daily water due to drought

SOCIETY
03/08/2019

About 10,000 families in the central province of Quang Tri are in a shortage of water for daily use due to a prolonged drought, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Severe drought hits central Vietnamicon

Severe drought hits central Vietnam

PHOTOS
01/08/2019

Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.

Water shortage a looming crisis for Vietnamicon

Water shortage a looming crisis for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/07/2019

According to experts at a forum on water resource management on Friday, Vietnam is facing a severe water crisis.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 