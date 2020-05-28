WB
tin tức về WB mới nhất
icon
Vietnam should focus on a productivity-driven development model to become a high-income economy by 2045, according to the latest report from the...
icon BUSINESS
17/04/2020
Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns
icon BUSINESS
31/03/2020
While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020
According to Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, former deputy general director of the General Directorate of Environment, PM 2.5 fine dust and ozone are the two most worrying issues.
icon BUSINESS
18/01/2020
A leader of Ho Chi Minh City on January 17 expressed his hope that the World Bank (WB) will assist Vietnam’s southern economic hub to build an international financial centre.
icon SOCIETY
16/01/2020
On January 15, the WB and Ministry of Finance signed a financing agreement for a grant worth US$10.5 million to promote integrated urban development and transport connectivity along a new Bus Rapid Transit corridor in HCM City.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/12/2019
In the 2021-2030 period, Vietnam aims to prevent pollution and environmental degradation, and gradually improve environmental quality.
icon POLITICS
12/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.
icon BUSINESS
24/10/2019
Vietnam has made significant improvements in getting credit and paying taxes, resulting in increases of 5 and 6.1 points against last year’s results.
icon BUSINESS
04/10/2019
Vietnam’s growth is exceeding expectations, prompting economists and researchers to revise forecasts for the nation in the near term, while remaining cautious due to fears of a global economic recession.
icon BUSINESS
29/08/2019
Japanese and South Korean are running a race to pour capital into Vietnam’s logistics industry.
icon POLITICS
16/08/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Philippe Le Houerou, CEO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank (WB) Group, in Hanoi on August 15.
icon SOCIETY
08/08/2019
JICA and WB on August 7 jointly launched a knowledge-sharing programme to assist policymakers in Vietnam with developing new models of care services for the elderly as Vietnam’s population is aging at a pace faster than any of its regional peers.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/07/2019
Warning about the increasingly high amount of plastic waste and the serious environmental consequences, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will propose a tax on plastic packaging to limit production and consumption.
icon BUSINESS
21/04/2019
Within four months, the preliminary results of the Vietnam 2019 Population and Housing Census will be made public. Information about population, education level, jobs, housing and migration will be helpful to form new policies.
icon Thế giới
06/04/2019
Ông David Malpass, một quan chức hàng đầu của Bộ Tài chính Mỹ, đã được chọn là tân Chủ tịch Ngân hàng thế giới (WB).
icon Kinh Doanh
27/12/2015
Tham vọng tăng ảnh hưởng kinh tế toàn cầu thôi thúc
TQ ra quyết định bất ngờ.
icon Kinh Doanh
24/12/2015
Càng về cuối năm, dòng tiền đổ vào các phiên đấu giá vốn nhà nước càng lớn. Đây là một thành công mà trước đó ít người nghĩ có thể làm được.