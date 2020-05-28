Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 30/5/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

31/05/2020 01:27:23 (GMT +7)

tag
 

WB

tin tức về WB mới nhất

Vietnam should enhance its productivity to grow: WBicon
BUSINESS28/05/20200

Vietnam should enhance its productivity to grow: WB

Vietnam should focus on a productivity-driven development model to become a high-income economy by 2045, according to the latest report from the...

 
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery

icon24/05/20200
Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB

Vietnam economy hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: WB

icon07/05/20200
China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decadesicon

China's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time in decades

BUSINESS
17/04/2020

Its economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020 as it battled the virus and lockdowns

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WBicon

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB

BUSINESS
31/03/2020

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Air pollution’s effects on Vietnam’s economic structureicon

Air pollution’s effects on Vietnam’s economic structure

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020

According to Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, former deputy general director of the General Directorate of Environment, PM 2.5 fine dust and ozone are the two most worrying issues.

HCM City calls for WB’s support to build int’l financial centreicon

HCM City calls for WB’s support to build int’l financial centre

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

A leader of Ho Chi Minh City on January 17 expressed his hope that the World Bank (WB) will assist Vietnam’s southern economic hub to build an international financial centre.

WB, Switzerland supports HCM City’s new Bus Rapid Transit corridoricon

WB, Switzerland supports HCM City’s new Bus Rapid Transit corridor

SOCIETY
16/01/2020

On January 15, the WB and Ministry of Finance signed a financing agreement for a grant worth US$10.5 million to promote integrated urban development and transport connectivity along a new Bus Rapid Transit corridor in HCM City.

Creating a decade of sustainable environmenticon

Creating a decade of sustainable environment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/12/2019

In the 2021-2030 period, Vietnam aims to prevent pollution and environmental degradation, and gradually improve environmental quality.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country directoricon

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country director

POLITICS
12/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.

Vietnam slips further in WB’s Doing Business 2020 ranking despite scoring highericon

Vietnam slips further in WB’s Doing Business 2020 ranking despite scoring higher

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

Vietnam has made significant improvements in getting credit and paying taxes, resulting in increases of 5 and 6.1 points against last year’s results.

Vietnam’s GDP back on 7% track with manufacturing and servicesicon

Vietnam’s GDP back on 7% track with manufacturing and services

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Vietnam’s growth is exceeding expectations, prompting economists and researchers to revise forecasts for the nation in the near term, while remaining cautious due to fears of a global economic recession.

Vietnam’s logistics industry receives Asian investmenticon

Vietnam’s logistics industry receives Asian investment

BUSINESS
29/08/2019

Japanese and South Korean are running a race to pour capital into Vietnam’s logistics industry.

PM hosts CEO of International Finance Corporationicon

PM hosts CEO of International Finance Corporation

POLITICS
16/08/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Philippe Le Houerou, CEO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank (WB) Group, in Hanoi on August 15.

Vietnam assisted to meet needs of aging populationicon

Vietnam assisted to meet needs of aging population

SOCIETY
08/08/2019

JICA and WB on August 7 jointly launched a knowledge-sharing programme to assist policymakers in Vietnam with developing new models of care services for the elderly as Vietnam’s population is aging at a pace faster than any of its regional peers.

Tax on plastic packaging proposedicon

Tax on plastic packaging proposed

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/07/2019

Warning about the increasingly high amount of plastic waste and the serious environmental consequences, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will propose a tax on plastic packaging to limit production and consumption.

Census results to help government form new policiesicon

Census results to help government form new policies

BUSINESS
21/04/2019

Within four months, the preliminary results of the Vietnam 2019 Population and Housing Census will be made public. Information about population, education level, jobs, housing and migration will be helpful to form new policies.

Ngân hàng Thế giới đã có Chủ tịch mớiicon

Ngân hàng Thế giới đã có Chủ tịch mới

Thế giới
06/04/2019

Ông David Malpass, một quan chức hàng đầu của Bộ Tài chính Mỹ, đã được chọn là tân Chủ tịch Ngân hàng thế giới (WB).

Cú sốc "gây chiến" và âm mưu toàn cầu Trung Quốcicon

Cú sốc "gây chiến" và âm mưu toàn cầu Trung Quốc

Kinh Doanh
27/12/2015
Tham vọng tăng ảnh hưởng kinh tế toàn cầu thôi thúc TQ ra quyết định bất ngờ.
Cải cách quyết liệt, lời đáp tích cực từ thị trườngicon

Cải cách quyết liệt, lời đáp tích cực từ thị trường

Kinh Doanh
24/12/2015
Càng về cuối năm, dòng tiền đổ vào các phiên đấu giá vốn nhà nước càng lớn. Đây là một thành công mà trước đó ít người nghĩ có thể làm được.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 