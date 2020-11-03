weather forecast
tin tức về weather forecast mới nhất
icon
With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance
icon SOCIETY
29/09/2020
Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.
icon SOCIETY
15/09/2020
Many regions across the country are expected to see heavy rains from September 13 to 23, with downpours forecast mainly during the night and early morning, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecast Centre said.
icon SOCIETY
01/03/2020
Regions located in the north of the country are forecast to be hit by a fierce cold snap which is set to begin from March 2, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/06/2019
The risks from tropical typhoons for offshore fishermen and cargo vessels will fall if typhoons can be forecast 3-6 months in advance.v
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/05/2019
In order to give accurate weather forecasts, it is necessary to have good data assimilation, but this is still challenging for Vietnamese researchers.