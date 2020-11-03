Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT03/11/20200

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

 
Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City

01/11/2020
East Sea to see storms in October and November

East Sea to see storms in October and November

05/10/2020
Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021

SOCIETY
29/09/2020

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

Heavy rains forecast nationwide

Heavy rains forecast nationwide

SOCIETY
15/09/2020

Many regions across the country are expected to see heavy rains from September 13 to 23, with downpours forecast mainly during the night and early morning, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecast Centre said.

Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early March

Northern and central regions braced for cold spell starting from early March

SOCIETY
01/03/2020

Regions located in the north of the country are forecast to be hit by a fierce cold snap which is set to begin from March 2, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting.

Vietnamese scientists work on first seasonal forecasting numerical model

Vietnamese scientists work on first seasonal forecasting numerical model

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/06/2019

The risks from tropical typhoons for offshore fishermen and cargo vessels will fall if typhoons can be forecast 3-6 months in advance.v

Data assimilation remains difficult for Vietnam's scientists

Data assimilation remains difficult for Vietnam’s scientists

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/05/2019

In order to give accurate weather forecasts, it is necessary to have good data assimilation, but this is still challenging for Vietnamese researchers.

 
 
