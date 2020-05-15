Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

 
Prolonged heat wave expected

Prolonged heat wave expected

icon15/05/20200
Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency

Binh Thuan declares Level 2 drought emergency

icon08/05/20200
Hanoi and northern provinces to experience warmer weather

Hanoi and northern provinces to experience warmer weather

SOCIETY
28/04/2020

Hanoi and other northern provinces are forecast to experience warmer weather as of Monday until May 6.

Hot weather to peak in HCMC

Hot weather to peak in HCMC

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

Local weather experts have forecast that HCMC will experience its peak summer heat from March onward, with temperatures expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius, alongside worsening air pollution.

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early drought

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early drought

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.

Cold and rainy weather predicted for the north

Cold and rainy weather predicted for the north

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

The northern region will experience cold and rainy weather in the next 10 days.

Northern region records hottest first weeks in 50 years

Northern region records hottest first weeks in 50 years

SOCIETY
20/01/2020

The northern region has experienced the hottest first two weeks of the year in the past 50 years, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Cold spells predicted for late January

Cold spells predicted for late January

SOCIETY
05/01/2020

Several cold spells will arrive in the northern region in late January but the temperatures will be higher than in previous years, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Many cold spells forecasted for early 2020

Many cold spells forecasted for early 2020

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Vietnam will have three to five cold spells in January and February 2020, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Frost forecasted to hit VN northern mountainous areas

Frost forecasted to hit VN northern mountainous areas

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Some northern mountainous areas would see frost in some days to come, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Cold air to cause dangerous weather in Vietnam's northern and central regions

Cold air to cause dangerous weather in Vietnam's northern and central regions

SOCIETY
25/10/2019

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will appear in the northern region of the country on October 24, with moderate to heavy rain, due to the impacts of cold air, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF)

Southern region suffers from high tide peaking

Southern region suffers from high tide peaking

VIDEO
02/10/2019

High tide in several days has caused floods in many southern localities. With high tide peaking, Ho Chi Minh City is bracing for heaving flooding.

Central Vietnam faces severe water shortages

Central Vietnam faces severe water shortages

SOCIETY
11/08/2019

The rivers and lakes in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces are drying up in the on-going drought.

Tropical low pressure forms in East Sea

Tropical low pressure forms in East Sea

SOCIETY
07/08/2019

A tropical depression has formed in the East Sea with strongest winds near its centre reaching up to 40 to 50km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Five dead, 14 missing as foods hit northern region

Five dead, 14 missing as foods hit northern region

SOCIETY
05/08/2019

At least five people have been killed and 13 others remained missing in the flooding triggered by Storm Wipha in some northern provinces, according to local authorities.

 
 
