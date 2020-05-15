weather
tin tức về weather mới nhất
Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
28/04/2020
Hanoi and other northern provinces are forecast to experience warmer weather as of Monday until May 6.
28/02/2020
Local weather experts have forecast that HCMC will experience its peak summer heat from March onward, with temperatures expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius, alongside worsening air pollution.
23/02/2020
The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.
12/02/2020
The northern region will experience cold and rainy weather in the next 10 days.
20/01/2020
The northern region has experienced the hottest first two weeks of the year in the past 50 years, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
05/01/2020
Several cold spells will arrive in the northern region in late January but the temperatures will be higher than in previous years, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
21/12/2019
Vietnam will have three to five cold spells in January and February 2020, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
03/12/2019
Some northern mountainous areas would see frost in some days to come, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
25/10/2019
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will appear in the northern region of the country on October 24, with moderate to heavy rain, due to the impacts of cold air, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF)
02/10/2019
High tide in several days has caused floods in many southern localities. With high tide peaking, Ho Chi Minh City is bracing for heaving flooding.
11/08/2019
The rivers and lakes in Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces are drying up in the on-going drought.
07/08/2019
A tropical depression has formed in the East Sea with strongest winds near its centre reaching up to 40 to 50km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
05/08/2019
At least five people have been killed and 13 others remained missing in the flooding triggered by Storm Wipha in some northern provinces, according to local authorities.