A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.
15/05/2020
When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.
27/04/2020
With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
01/11/2019
The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a JETRO representative.
19/09/2019
Concerns are growing among residents across Hanoi regarding the poor quality of air that the city has been experiencing over the past few days.
18/09/2019
Both Koi fish and carp fish have been released by Japanese experts and Vietnamese scientists into areas of the To Lich river and West Lake that have been treated for pollution as a demonstration of how clean the water is.
17/09/2019
Japanese Koi and Vietnamese Tam Duong carp were released into the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi today, September 16.
23/08/2019
Fish have continued to be found dead at West Lake, the largest lake in Hanoi, over recent days.
20/07/2019
To Lich, the most polluted river in Hanoi, has received 1 million cubic meters of water from the West Lake, but it is still not fully clean.
10/07/2019
Hanoi Sewage and Drainage Ltd. Company on July 9 discharged more than one million cubic metres of water from West Lake into To Lich River.
30/06/2019
Lotus flowers can be found everywhere in Vietnam, but Hanoi is where you can find the majority of the variants.
24/06/2019
Hanoi’s Tay Ho district has the capital city’s largest lake called Ho Tay or West Lake.
12/06/2019
A photo collection in which a Ukrainian model has posed with lotus flowers in Hanoi has attracted public interest.
02/05/2019
An abandoned floating restaurant on Hanoi’s West Lake burnt down on Thursday morning.
20/04/2019
Hanoi Sewage and Drainage Ltd. Company are seeking permission to build a pumping station to take water from the Red River into West Lake and the To Lich River.
11/04/2019
Hanoi is known as the "city of lakes" where its dwellers are provided with a respite from the crushing traffic and incessant bustle.