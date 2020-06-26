Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 26/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

29/06/2020 07:45:27 (GMT +7)

tag
 

west lake

tin tức về west lake mới nhất

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea makingicon
TRAVEL26/06/20200

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

 
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi

icon18/06/20200
Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

Hanoi ceramic mosaic mural partly removed for road enlargement

icon08/06/20200
Summer flowers in Hanoiicon

Summer flowers in Hanoi

PHOTOS
15/05/2020

When May arrives, the capital city of Hanoi dazzles as flowers bloom.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threaticon

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat

PHOTOS
27/04/2020

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Vietnamese environment ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widelyicon

Vietnamese environment ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widely

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/11/2019

The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a JETRO representative.

Worsening air pollution leaves Hanoi residents worriedicon

Worsening air pollution leaves Hanoi residents worried

PHOTOS
19/09/2019

Concerns are growing among residents across Hanoi regarding the poor quality of air that the city has been experiencing over the past few days.

Japanese Koi fish released into Hanoi's To Lich river and West Lake to test for clean watericon

Japanese Koi fish released into Hanoi's To Lich river and West Lake to test for clean water

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/09/2019

Both Koi fish and carp fish have been released by Japanese experts and Vietnamese scientists into areas of the To Lich river and West Lake that have been treated for pollution as a demonstration of how clean the water is.

Japanese carp released into Hanoi river and lakeicon

Japanese carp released into Hanoi river and lake

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019

Japanese Koi and Vietnamese Tam Duong carp were released into the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi today, September 16.

Another fish death hits Hanoi’s largest lakeicon

Another fish death hits Hanoi’s largest lake

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/08/2019

Fish have continued to be found dead at West Lake, the largest lake in Hanoi, over recent days.

To Lich River not fully recovered: experticon

To Lich River not fully recovered: expert

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/07/2019

To Lich, the most polluted river in Hanoi, has received 1 million cubic meters of water from the West Lake, but it is still not fully clean.

West Lake water pumped to refresh To Lich Rivericon

West Lake water pumped to refresh To Lich River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/07/2019

Hanoi Sewage and Drainage Ltd. Company on July 9 discharged more than one million cubic metres of water from West Lake into To Lich River.

Exploring peculiar varieties of lotus flowers in Vietnamicon

Exploring peculiar varieties of lotus flowers in Vietnam

PHOTOS
30/06/2019

Lotus flowers can be found everywhere in Vietnam, but Hanoi is where you can find the majority of the variants.

West Lake's hidden treasuresicon

West Lake's hidden treasures

YOUR VIETNAM
24/06/2019

Hanoi’s Tay Ho district has the capital city’s largest lake called Ho Tay or West Lake.

Ukrainian model poses with Hanoi lotus flowersicon

Ukrainian model poses with Hanoi lotus flowers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/06/2019

A photo collection in which a Ukrainian model has posed with lotus flowers in Hanoi has attracted public interest.

Fire burns down Hanoi West Lake floating restauranticon

Fire burns down Hanoi West Lake floating restaurant

SOCIETY
02/05/2019

An abandoned floating restaurant on Hanoi’s West Lake burnt down on Thursday morning.

Water improvement project for West Lake and To Lich River proposedicon

Water improvement project for West Lake and To Lich River proposed

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/04/2019

Hanoi Sewage and Drainage Ltd. Company are seeking permission to build a pumping station to take water from the Red River into West Lake and the To Lich River.

Hanoi – City of lakesicon

Hanoi – City of lakes

PHOTOS
11/04/2019

Hanoi is known as the "city of lakes" where its dwellers are provided with a respite from the crushing traffic and incessant bustle.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 