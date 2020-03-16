Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS16/03/20200

Entertainment News in Hanoi & HCMC on March 16-22

EXHIBITION

 
HCM City: Japanese Bonobo Club at The Observatory

HCM City: Japanese Bonobo Club at The Observatory

icon13/03/20200
Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

Entertaiment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on March 9-15

icon09/03/20200
Entertainment Events in Vietnam on March 2-8

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on March 2-8

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/03/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 24-March 1

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 24-March 1

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 17-23

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 17-23

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Hue Festival to be held in April

Hue Festival to be held in April

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

The Hue Festival is slated to be held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 1-6 and is set to promote Hue and Vietnam’s cultural values.

Singer Dorothée Hannequin to perform in Vietnam for first time

Singer Dorothée Hannequin to perform in Vietnam for first time

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

French-Vietnamese musician and singer Dorothée Hannequin will for the first time perform in Vietnam in two shows, one at the French cultural center L’Espace in Hanoi on February 21 and another at the French Institute in HCMC on February 22.

German pianist to perform at Hanoi Opera House

German pianist to perform at Hanoi Opera House

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

German pianist Annika Treutler will perform at the Hanoi Opera House on February 27, in a music night dedicated to legendary German composer Beethoven.

Japanese pianist Kobayashi Aimi to perform in Hanoi

Japanese pianist Kobayashi Aimi to perform in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

Japanese piano soloist Kobayashi Aimi will perform in the Season Opening Gala Concert 2020, which will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on Wednesday, February 12.

TV stations ready with Tet specials

TV stations ready with Tet specials

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020

Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) will broadcast a special two-hour programme on Lunar New Year's Eve (January 23) showing celebrations around the city and in neighbouring provinces.

Ten notable events in culture, sports and tourism announced

Ten notable events in culture, sports and tourism announced

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just announced the top 10 culture, sports and tourism events of 2019.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 30-January 5

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 30-January 5

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/12/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on December 23-29

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCM City on December 23-29

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on December 23-29.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 16-22

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on December 16-22

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/12/2019

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Fabulous rock symphony concerts return

Fabulous rock symphony concerts return

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

When HBSO staged their Rock Symphony event almost a year ago it wasn’t so much a concert as a party. 

Painter creates unique harmony between Ao Dai and wood-carved paintings

Painter creates unique harmony between Ao Dai and wood-carved paintings

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

With nearly 20 years following her arts career, female Tay ethnic painter Vi Viet Nga has found her own way in working in wood-carved paintings and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).

Classical music concert to be held at Salon Saigon

Classical music concert to be held at Salon Saigon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

The Saigon Classical Music group will hold a classical music concert at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on December 21, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Hanoi peach growers preparing for Tet

Hanoi peach growers preparing for Tet

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

Growers in Hanoi are busy taking care of peach trees for the coming Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday.

Int'l, local DJs to perform at Ravolution Music Festival

Int’l, local DJs to perform at Ravolution Music Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

Dozens of international and local DJs will perform at the Ravolution Music Festival "Ravo 3 Years" in District 2 on December 8.

 
 
