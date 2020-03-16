what’s on
tin tức về what’s on mới nhất
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020
The Hue Festival is slated to be held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 1-6 and is set to promote Hue and Vietnam’s cultural values.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020
French-Vietnamese musician and singer Dorothée Hannequin will for the first time perform in Vietnam in two shows, one at the French cultural center L’Espace in Hanoi on February 21 and another at the French Institute in HCMC on February 22.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020
German pianist Annika Treutler will perform at the Hanoi Opera House on February 27, in a music night dedicated to legendary German composer Beethoven.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020
Japanese piano soloist Kobayashi Aimi will perform in the Season Opening Gala Concert 2020, which will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on Wednesday, February 12.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/01/2020
Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) will broadcast a special two-hour programme on Lunar New Year's Eve (January 23) showing celebrations around the city and in neighbouring provinces.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/01/2020
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just announced the top 10 culture, sports and tourism events of 2019.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on December 23-29.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
When HBSO staged their Rock Symphony event almost a year ago it wasn’t so much a concert as a party.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
With nearly 20 years following her arts career, female Tay ethnic painter Vi Viet Nga has found her own way in working in wood-carved paintings and Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019
The Saigon Classical Music group will hold a classical music concert at Salon Saigon in District 3, HCMC on December 21, starting at 6:30 p.m.
icon SOCIETY
04/12/2019
Growers in Hanoi are busy taking care of peach trees for the coming Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019
Dozens of international and local DJs will perform at the Ravolution Music Festival "Ravo 3 Years" in District 2 on December 8.