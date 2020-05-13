Wheels
The automobile market will continue to face difficulties in restoring production if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
21/11/2019
Vingroup said it will guarantee payments worth VND30 trillion (US$1.3 billion) for the obligations of VinFast Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd. related to the issuance of corporate bonds and domestic and foreign loans in the 2019-20 period.
24/10/2019
Vietnam needs to issue special policies for the automobile industry to catch up with other countries in the ASEAN region, said experts at a conference held in Hanoi on Tuesday.
13/10/2019
Vietnam's automobile market is expected to set a new sales record this year with sales of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturer Association (VAMA) members and TC Motors averaging nearly 32,000 cars each month in January-September.
08/10/2019
With booming online sales, e-commerce exchanges have set their sights on the automotive industry.
18/08/2019
Vietnamese automaker VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup – and FastGo Viet Nam Joint Stock Company signed an agreement on Thursday in Ha Noi to...
08/07/2019
The taxes on imported cars from Europe to Viet Nam will drop to zero per cent in the next nine to 10 years, creating new competitiveness in the automobile market.