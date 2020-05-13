Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Wheels

tin tức về Wheels mới nhất

Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemicicon
BUSINESS13/05/20200

The automobile market will continue to face difficulties in restoring production if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

 
Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share

Luxurious car brands forecasted to increase market share

icon01/05/20200
MoIT issues regulations on auction of import tariff quotas on used autos

MoIT issues regulations on auction of import tariff quotas on used autos

icon21/04/20200
Vingroup guarantees VinFast’s loans and bond issuanceicon

Vingroup guarantees VinFast’s loans and bond issuance

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

Vingroup said it will guarantee payments worth VND30 trillion (US$1.3 billion) for the obligations of VinFast Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd. related to the issuance of corporate bonds and domestic and foreign loans in the 2019-20 period.

Vietnamese automobile industry needs special policies to raise competitionicon

Vietnamese automobile industry needs special policies to raise competition

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

Vietnam needs to issue special policies for the automobile industry to catch up with other countries in the ASEAN region, said experts at a conference held in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Automobile sales in Vietnam can set new record in 2019icon

Automobile sales in Vietnam can set new record in 2019

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

Vietnam's automobile market is expected to set a new sales record this year with sales of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturer Association (VAMA) members and TC Motors averaging nearly 32,000 cars each month in January-September.

Online car sales not clicking with customersicon

Online car sales not clicking with customers

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

With booming online sales, e-commerce exchanges have set their sights on the automotive industry.

VinFast joins ride-hailing marketicon

VinFast joins ride-hailing market

BUSINESS
18/08/2019

Vietnamese automaker VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup – and FastGo Viet Nam Joint Stock Company signed an agreement on Thursday in Ha Noi to...

Taxes on imported cars from EU to fall to 0%icon

Taxes on imported cars from EU to fall to 0%

BUSINESS
08/07/2019

The taxes on imported cars from Europe to Viet Nam will drop to zero per cent in the next nine to 10 years, creating new competitiveness in the automobile market.

 
 
