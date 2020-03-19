WHO
tin tức về WHO mới nhất
Every country, including Vietnam, has implemented measures to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Thế giới
17/03/2020
Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) miêu tả đại dịch Covid-19 "đang định rõ cuộc khủng hoảng y tế toàn cầu của thời đại chúng ta", và kêu gọi các nước hãy xét nghiệm mọi trường hợp nghi nhiễm.
SOCIETY
14/03/2020
Tran Thi Giang Huong, director of the Department of International Co-operation under the Ministry of Health, was appointed Director of the World Health Organisation’s Division of Programmes for Disease Control last year.
POLITICS
13/03/2020
The US president has questioned WHO data and taken credit for reducing the number of cases. Is he right?
Hồ sơ
12/03/2020
Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) vừa công bố Covid-19 là một đại dịch toàn cầu. Điều này có nghĩa là gì?
SOCIETY
12/03/2020
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a pandemic, reflecting alarm that countries aren’t working quickly and aggressively enough to fight the disease it causes, covid-19.
Thế giới
12/03/2020
Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) vừa chính thức tuyên bố sự bùng phát của bệnh viêm đường hô hấp cấp do chủng mới của virus corona gây ra là "đại dịch toàn cầu".
Thế giới
07/03/2020
Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) bác bỏ thông tin về các ca tái nhiễm Covid-19 ở những bệnh nhân đã hồi phục sau điều trị ở Trung Quốc, trong bối cảnh số ca mắc virus corona chủng mới trên toàn cầu đã vượt mốc 100.000 người.
SOCIETY
06/03/2020
The COVID-19 epidemic is spreading rapidly worldwide. Starting in Wuhan, China, last December, 77 countries and territories have reported cases.
SOCIETY
04/03/2020
As World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has people hanging on his every word.
SOCIETY
03/03/2020
The World Health Organization says the virus is "unique" but stresses it can still be contained.
SOCIETY
29/02/2020
The World Health Organization says healthcare systems are still unprepared, but containment is possible.
POLITICS
29/02/2020
At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
Thế giới
25/02/2020
Tại Bắc Kinh, 87% bệnh nhân nhiễm Covid-19 được chữa bệnh kết hợp giữa y học hiện đại với y học cổ truyền.
Thế giới
25/02/2020
Virus corona chủng mới đang lây nhiễm cho hàng chục nghìn người ở châu Á vẫn chưa trở thành đại dịch nhưng nguy cơ này có thể thành sự thật nếu các nước không hợp tác cùng nhau ngăn chặn bệnh lan truyền.
Sức khoẻ 24h
24/02/2020
- Bộ Y tế khẳng định, Việt Nam có hệ thống trang thiết bị hiện đại, đủ năng lực và sinh phẩm xét nghiệm Covid-19.
SOCIETY
23/02/2020
Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, heard at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi yesterday.
SOCIETY
20/02/2020
No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.