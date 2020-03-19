Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
WHO

tin tức về WHO mới nhất

A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fighticon
SOCIETY

A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight

Every country, including Vietnam, has implemented measures to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

 
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam

12 giờ trước
Ông Trump bị WHO phê bình vì kiểu gọi sốc về Covid-19

Ông Trump bị WHO phê bình vì kiểu gọi sốc về Covid-19

19/03/2020
WHO mách bí quyết dập dịch Covid-19icon

WHO mách bí quyết dập dịch Covid-19

Thế giới
17/03/2020

Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) miêu tả đại dịch Covid-19 "đang định rõ cuộc khủng hoảng y tế toàn cầu của thời đại chúng ta", và kêu gọi các nước hãy xét nghiệm mọi trường hợp nghi nhiễm.

A talk with the first Vietnamese woman appointed WHO's division directoricon

A talk with the first Vietnamese woman appointed WHO's division director

SOCIETY
14/03/2020

Tran Thi Giang Huong, director of the Department of International Co-operation under the Ministry of Health, was appointed Director of the World Health Organisation’s Division of Programmes for Disease Control last year.

Coronavirus: Six of President Trump's claims fact-checkedicon

Coronavirus: Six of President Trump's claims fact-checked

POLITICS
13/03/2020

The US president has questioned WHO data and taken credit for reducing the number of cases. Is he right?

Thế nào là đại dịch toàn cầu?icon

Thế nào là đại dịch toàn cầu?

Hồ sơ
12/03/2020

Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) vừa công bố Covid-19 là một đại dịch toàn cầu. Điều này có nghĩa là gì?

WHO declares a pandemic of coronavirus disease covid-19icon

WHO declares a pandemic of coronavirus disease covid-19

SOCIETY
12/03/2020

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a pandemic, reflecting alarm that countries aren’t working quickly and aggressively enough to fight the disease it causes, covid-19.

WHO chính thức công bố Covid-19 là đại dịch toàn cầuicon

WHO chính thức công bố Covid-19 là đại dịch toàn cầu

Thế giới
12/03/2020

Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) vừa chính thức tuyên bố sự bùng phát của bệnh viêm đường hô hấp cấp do chủng mới của virus corona gây ra là "đại dịch toàn cầu".

WHO bác tin có bệnh nhân Covid-19 tái nhiễm ở TQicon

WHO bác tin có bệnh nhân Covid-19 tái nhiễm ở TQ

Thế giới
07/03/2020

Tổ chức Y tế thế giới (WHO) bác bỏ thông tin về các ca tái nhiễm Covid-19 ở những bệnh nhân đã hồi phục sau điều trị ở Trung Quốc, trong bối cảnh số ca mắc virus corona chủng mới trên toàn cầu đã vượt mốc 100.000 người.

World community applauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 preventionicon

World community applauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

The COVID-19 epidemic is spreading rapidly worldwide. Starting in Wuhan, China, last December, 77 countries and territories have reported cases. 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: The Ethiopian at the heart of the coronavirus fighticon

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: The Ethiopian at the heart of the coronavirus fight

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

As World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has people hanging on his every word.

Coronavirus: World in 'uncharted territory'icon

Coronavirus: World in 'uncharted territory'

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

The World Health Organization says the virus is "unique" but stresses it can still be contained.

Coronavirus: Risk of spread upgraded to highest levelicon

Coronavirus: Risk of spread upgraded to highest level

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

The World Health Organization says healthcare systems are still unprepared, but containment is possible.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FMicon

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FM

POLITICS
29/02/2020

At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Y học cổ truyền được dùng chữa Covid-19 như thế nào?icon

Y học cổ truyền được dùng chữa Covid-19 như thế nào?

Thế giới
25/02/2020

Tại Bắc Kinh, 87% bệnh nhân nhiễm Covid-19 được chữa bệnh kết hợp giữa y học hiện đại với y học cổ truyền.

WHO cảnh báo Covid-19 nguy cơ thành đại dịchicon

WHO cảnh báo Covid-19 nguy cơ thành đại dịch

Thế giới
25/02/2020

Virus corona chủng mới đang lây nhiễm cho hàng chục nghìn người ở châu Á vẫn chưa trở thành đại dịch nhưng nguy cơ này có thể thành sự thật nếu các nước không hợp tác cùng nhau ngăn chặn bệnh lan truyền.

Việt Nam đủ năng lực và sinh phẩm xét nghiệm Covid-19icon

Việt Nam đủ năng lực và sinh phẩm xét nghiệm Covid-19

Sức khoẻ 24h
24/02/2020

- Bộ Y tế khẳng định, Việt Nam có hệ thống trang thiết bị hiện đại, đủ năng lực và sinh phẩm xét nghiệm Covid-19.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13icon

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, heard at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi yesterday.

World failing to provide children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their futureicon

World failing to provide children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their future

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.  

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
