wild animals

tin tức về wild animals mới nhất

Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT27/03/20200

Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.

 
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam

icon19/03/20200
Art book raises awareness of wildlife

Art book raises awareness of wildlife

icon12/03/20200
Vietnam to keep close eye on wildlife import, sale

Vietnam to keep close eye on wildlife import, sale

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

The Vietnam Administration of Forestry has instructed province and city agriculture departments around the country to carefully monitor wildlife imports amid the public health emergency caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

Truong Son Rock Rat found in Vietnam

Truong Son Rock Rat found in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/02/2020

After the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park expanded, scientists discovered a mammal species believed to be extinct 11 million years ago.

5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh

5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.

Wild animals die while waiting for investigations in Quang Tri

Wild animals die while waiting for investigations in Quang Tri

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

The Quang Tri Province People's Committee have urged the local Department of Customs to quickly release the wild animals which are dying after being kept for half a month here.

Wild animal trading rampant in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Wild animal trading rampant in Vietnam's Central Highlands

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/11/2019

Authorities of the Central Highlands provinces have found coaches illegally transporting wild animals.

Wild animals illegally traded in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

Wild animals illegally traded in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/10/2019

Many wild animals have been found to be illegally kept at a household located in the buffer zone of the central province of Quang Binh’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Thailand culls 200 pigs in fear of African swine fever

Thailand culls 200 pigs in fear of African swine fever

SOCIETY
19/09/2019

Thailand has culled more than 200 pigs this week, authorities said on August 18, in the first such action amid heightened fears of a potential outbreak of African swine fever.

Circus wild animals retire, pets get job

Circus wild animals retire, pets get job

VIDEO
10/08/2019

Over one year since the Asia For Animals Coalition’s call for not using wild animals in circus performance, Vietnamese kids have now been getting acquainted with familiar pets on stage.

 
 
