A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.
10/02/2020
The Vietnam Administration of Forestry has instructed province and city agriculture departments around the country to carefully monitor wildlife imports amid the public health emergency caused by the new strain of coronavirus.
05/02/2020
After the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park expanded, scientists discovered a mammal species believed to be extinct 11 million years ago.
26/12/2019
Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.
20/12/2019
The Quang Tri Province People's Committee have urged the local Department of Customs to quickly release the wild animals which are dying after being kept for half a month here.
13/11/2019
Authorities of the Central Highlands provinces have found coaches illegally transporting wild animals.
03/10/2019
Many wild animals have been found to be illegally kept at a household located in the buffer zone of the central province of Quang Binh’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
19/09/2019
Thailand has culled more than 200 pigs this week, authorities said on August 18, in the first such action amid heightened fears of a potential outbreak of African swine fever.
10/08/2019
Over one year since the Asia For Animals Coalition’s call for not using wild animals in circus performance, Vietnamese kids have now been getting acquainted with familiar pets on stage.