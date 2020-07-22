Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

25/07/2020 00:15:34 (GMT +7)

tag
 

wildlife protection in vietnam

tin tức về wildlife protection in vietnam mới nhất

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animalsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT4 giờ trước0

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals

In Pu Mat National Park, central Nghe An Province, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

 
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam

icon22/07/20200
A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park

A gaur killed at Cat Tien National Park

icon16/07/20200
Dozens of animals released into the wildicon

Dozens of animals released into the wild

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/07/2020

Authorities in Quang Binh Province have released 42 rare animals back to the wild.

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinhicon

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/04/2020

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Ninh Thuan rescues, releases over 1,500 turtles to seaicon

Ninh Thuan rescues, releases over 1,500 turtles to sea

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/11/2019

Since the beginning of 2019, Nui Chua National Park in Ninh Thuan province has released 1,535 turtles into the sea, up 36 percent over 2018.

Experts point to tiger keeping failingsicon

Experts point to tiger keeping failings

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/06/2019

A recent tiger attack in Binh Duong Province has raised questions over regulations and criteria for tiger keeping in the area.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 