# VirusCorona
wildlife protection

tin tức về wildlife protection mới nhất

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protectionicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT4 giờ trước0

Legal loopholes hinder Vietnam’s efforts in wildlife protection

Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.

 
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19

icon17/04/20200
Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save a species

Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save a species

icon15/04/20200
Art book raises awareness of wildlifeicon

Art book raises awareness of wildlife

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/03/2020

Kim Dong Publishing House on March 11 released a new book dedicated to wildlife, Chang Hoang Da – Gau (Wild Chang and Bear), the first volume in a series about wildlife protection.

Thua Thien Hue takes measures to protect wild birdsicon

Thua Thien Hue takes measures to protect wild birds

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/01/2020

Authorities in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have issued an order to protect wild birds after a large amount of birds moved to settle in residential areas.

Animal protection to be taught in schoolicon

Animal protection to be taught in school

SOCIETY
09/11/2019

Around eight million primary pupils will be taught about wild animal protection at schools in 2019-2020 school year.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
