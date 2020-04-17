wildlife protection
tin tức về wildlife protection mới nhất
Despite strengthened law enforcement to protect wildlife, legal loopholes are hindering Vietnam’s efforts, activists have said.
12/03/2020
Kim Dong Publishing House on March 11 released a new book dedicated to wildlife, Chang Hoang Da – Gau (Wild Chang and Bear), the first volume in a series about wildlife protection.
13/01/2020
Authorities in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have issued an order to protect wild birds after a large amount of birds moved to settle in residential areas.
09/11/2019
Around eight million primary pupils will be taught about wild animal protection at schools in 2019-2020 school year.