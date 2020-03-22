wildlife
Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.
27/02/2020
After the last rhino in Vietnam disappeared in 2010, conservationists warned that pangolin may be the next animal species to be added into the list of extinct wildlife.
25/02/2020
From animals to humans, how did the deadly coronavirus make the leap? We look at the scientific evidence.
21/02/2020
Reporters provided photos and evidence about the slaughter of Red-Book-listed wild animals to forest rangers, but they remained unruffled.
20/02/2020
Like the SARS outbreak in 2003, which claimed the lives of five Vietnamese, the 2019 coronavirus is also believed to be transmitted from wildlife to humans.
19/02/2020
A member of the National Assembly’s Legal Committee, Pham Van Hoa, said it is necessary to set up a mechanism which would supervise and severely punish the slaughter and trafficking of wildlife.
17/02/2020
In the southern province of Long An, there is a large market, existing for tens of years, called ‘a hellish market’, where wild animals are slaughtered and sold every day.
29/01/2020
Of hundreds of Red-Book wildlife species on sale nationwide, turtles are the most wanted species.
27/01/2020
A grouper fish in Quang Ninh has attracted lots of attention for liking teeth brushing, stroking and talking with strangers.
24/12/2019
The Tonkin snub-nosed langur (Rhinopithecus) is one of the rarest primate species in the world and is endemic to Vietnam.
20/12/2019
The Quang Tri Province People's Committee have urged the local Department of Customs to quickly release the wild animals which are dying after being kept for half a month here.
19/12/2019
USAID and Wildlife Asia on Wednesday released new Public Service Announcements (PSAs) as part of the third phase of the Chí initiative – a communication programme to help decrease consumer demand for rhino horn in Vietnam.
12/12/2019
A 59-year-old elephant in Dak Lak Province which carried tourists on sightseeing trips for many years has died, according to the provincial Elephant Conservation Centre.
05/12/2019
Four Paws Organisation has rescued an Asiatic black bear which has been kept by a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La for nearly 30 years.
05/12/2019
A woman in Hanoi has been rescuing hundreds of abandoned cats for the past 20 years.
02/12/2019
Around VND85 billion will be spent to conserve pangolin species under the emergency action plan for the conservation of pangolin species in Vietnam in 2020-2030, to be submitted to the Prime Minister.
05/10/2019
Indonesia’s Aceh province has issued a new law under which poachers who threaten endangered wildlife could receive up to 100 lashes, which is usually reserved for morality crimes under Islamic law.