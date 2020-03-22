Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampagesicon
SOCIETY22/03/20200

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

 
Short film released to help stop bear bile extraction

Short film released to help stop bear bile extraction

icon12/03/20200
Coronavirus: Rescuing China's animals during the outbreak

Coronavirus: Rescuing China's animals during the outbreak

icon01/03/20200
Pangolin’s future in Vietnam depends on public awarenessicon

Pangolin’s future in Vietnam depends on public awareness

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/02/2020

After the last rhino in Vietnam disappeared in 2010, conservationists warned that pangolin may be the next animal species to be added into the list of extinct wildlife.

Coronavirus: The race to find the source in wildlifeicon

Coronavirus: The race to find the source in wildlife

SOCIETY
25/02/2020

From animals to humans, how did the deadly coronavirus make the leap? We look at the scientific evidence.

Wildlife massacre: forest rangers do little to prevent iticon

Wildlife massacre: forest rangers do little to prevent it

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020

Reporters provided photos and evidence about the slaughter of Red-Book-listed wild animals to forest rangers, but they remained unruffled.

Closure of illegal wildlife markets will help fight Covid-19icon

Closure of illegal wildlife markets will help fight Covid-19

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

Like the SARS outbreak in 2003, which claimed the lives of five Vietnamese, the 2019 coronavirus is also believed to be transmitted from wildlife to humans.

Only severe punishment can help stop wildlife trafficking in Vietnam: NA deputiesicon

Only severe punishment can help stop wildlife trafficking in Vietnam: NA deputies

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/02/2020

A member of the National Assembly’s Legal Committee, Pham Van Hoa, said it is necessary to set up a mechanism which would supervise and severely punish the slaughter and trafficking of wildlife.

The ‘hellish market’ of wild animals in Long Anicon

The ‘hellish market’ of wild animals in Long An

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020

In the southern province of Long An, there is a large market, existing for tens of years, called ‘a hellish market’, where wild animals are slaughtered and sold every day.

Red Book animals in danger, turtles threatened with extinctionicon

Red Book animals in danger, turtles threatened with extinction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/01/2020

Of hundreds of Red-Book wildlife species on sale nationwide, turtles are the most wanted species.

Toothbrush-loving grouper becomes popular in Quang Ninhicon

Toothbrush-loving grouper becomes popular in Quang Ninh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/01/2020

A grouper fish in Quang Ninh has attracted lots of attention for liking teeth brushing, stroking and talking with strangers.

Ha Giang tries to protect snub-nosed monkeysicon

Ha Giang tries to protect snub-nosed monkeys

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/12/2019

The Tonkin snub-nosed langur (Rhinopithecus) is one of the rarest primate species in the world and is endemic to Vietnam.

Two detained for transporting wild languricon

Two detained for transporting wild langur

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019

Two people have been detained for illegally buying and transporting a wild langur.

Wild animals die while waiting for investigations in Quang Triicon

Wild animals die while waiting for investigations in Quang Tri

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

The Quang Tri Province People's Committee have urged the local Department of Customs to quickly release the wild animals which are dying after being kept for half a month here.

USAID launches new public service announcements to tackle rhino horn consumptionicon

USAID launches new public service announcements to tackle rhino horn consumption

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/12/2019

USAID and Wildlife Asia on Wednesday released new Public Service Announcements (PSAs) as part of the third phase of the Chí initiative – a communication programme to help decrease consumer demand for rhino horn in Vietnam.

One more elephant in Dak Lak diesicon

One more elephant in Dak Lak dies

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/12/2019

A 59-year-old elephant in Dak Lak Province which carried tourists on sightseeing trips for many years has died, according to the provincial Elephant Conservation Centre.

Asiatic black bear rescued after being kept for 30 yearsicon

Asiatic black bear rescued after being kept for 30 years

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019

Four Paws Organisation has rescued an Asiatic black bear which has been kept by a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La for nearly 30 years.

Hanoi woman offers home to abandoned catsicon

Hanoi woman offers home to abandoned cats

SOCIETY
05/12/2019

A woman in Hanoi has been rescuing hundreds of abandoned cats for the past 20 years.

Vietnam spends big money to preserve endangered pangolinsicon

Vietnam spends big money to preserve endangered pangolins

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

Around VND85 billion will be spent to conserve pangolin species under the emergency action plan for the conservation of pangolin species in Vietnam in 2020-2030, to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

Indonesia's Aceh says wildlife poachers to get 100 lashesicon

Indonesia's Aceh says wildlife poachers to get 100 lashes

SOCIETY
05/10/2019

Indonesia’s Aceh province has issued a new law under which poachers who threaten endangered wildlife could receive up to 100 lashes, which is usually reserved for morality crimes under Islamic law.

 
 
