wildlife trafficking

tin tức về wildlife trafficking mới nhất

90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife marketicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT10/04/20200

90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support closure of illegal wildlife market

According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.

 
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam

icon08/04/20200

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam

icon08/04/20200
Thanh Hoa: the 'birds' hell' in Long An province

icon04/04/20200

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province

icon04/04/20200
Coronavirus: China wildlife trade ban 'should be permanent'icon

Coronavirus: China wildlife trade ban 'should be permanent'

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/02/2020

China should apply a permanent ban on the wildlife trade in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Farm produce market sells red-book wild animalsicon

Farm produce market sells red-book wild animals

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/01/2020

Along the border line with Cambodia is an area called the southern ‘wildlife metropolis’.

More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agencyicon

More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agency

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.

Vietnam spends big money to preserve endangered pangolinsicon

Vietnam spends big money to preserve endangered pangolins

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

Around VND85 billion will be spent to conserve pangolin species under the emergency action plan for the conservation of pangolin species in Vietnam in 2020-2030, to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

Elephant tusk and aloeswood seized at Tan Son Nhat International Airporticon

Elephant tusk and aloeswood seized at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

SOCIETY
04/11/2019

Customs officers at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport have seized an elephant tusk and a huge amount of aloeswood from a Vietnamese man who was attempting to illegally transport the goods into the home country.

Wild animals illegally traded in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Parkicon

Wild animals illegally traded in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/10/2019

Many wild animals have been found to be illegally kept at a household located in the buffer zone of the central province of Quang Binh’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Over 7.4 tonnes of ivory, pangolin scales seized in Hai Phongicon

Over 7.4 tonnes of ivory, pangolin scales seized in Hai Phong

SOCIETY
14/06/2019

Customs and police officers in the northern city of Hai Phong have discovered 3,446 kg of ivory and 3,977 kg of pangolin scales hidden inside a container.

Wildlife trafficking increases in Vietnam as demand continues to riseicon

Wildlife trafficking increases in Vietnam as demand continues to rise

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/06/2019

Vietnam is among 16 countries with a high level of biodiversity and is also among the biggest hot spots for wildlife trafficking.

Vietnam takes step forward in dealing with wildlife traffickingicon

Vietnam takes step forward in dealing with wildlife trafficking

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/04/2019

The year 2018 witnessed new efforts in preventing and fighting against wildlife trafficking in Vietnam with a number of strict judgments made.

 
 
