wildlife trafficking
tin tức về wildlife trafficking mới nhất
icon
According to new research for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), over 90% of respondents surveyed in Vietnam support government-led closure of illegal and unregulated wildlife markets.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/02/2020
China should apply a permanent ban on the wildlife trade in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
09/01/2020
More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019
Around VND85 billion will be spent to conserve pangolin species under the emergency action plan for the conservation of pangolin species in Vietnam in 2020-2030, to be submitted to the Prime Minister.
icon SOCIETY
04/11/2019
Customs officers at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport have seized an elephant tusk and a huge amount of aloeswood from a Vietnamese man who was attempting to illegally transport the goods into the home country.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/10/2019
Many wild animals have been found to be illegally kept at a household located in the buffer zone of the central province of Quang Binh’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
icon SOCIETY
14/06/2019
Customs and police officers in the northern city of Hai Phong have discovered 3,446 kg of ivory and 3,977 kg of pangolin scales hidden inside a container.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/06/2019
Vietnam is among 16 countries with a high level of biodiversity and is also among the biggest hot spots for wildlife trafficking.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/04/2019
The year 2018 witnessed new efforts in preventing and fighting against wildlife trafficking in Vietnam with a number of strict judgments made.