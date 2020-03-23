Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Financiers race to cash in on windicon
FEATURE23/03/20200

Financiers race to cash in on wind

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

 
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

icon18/03/20200
Vietnam to reduce dependence on coal

Vietnam to reduce dependence on coal

icon12/03/20200
Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA pilot

Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA pilot

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

While direct power purchase agreements have been one of the key drivers of global renewable energy infrastructure, especially in wind and solar, there is no defined plan for a pilot mechanism in Vietnam yet.

Wind power key to Vietnam's renewable power supply: experts

Wind power key to Vietnam’s renewable power supply: experts

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

Wind power is a clean energy solution for Vietnam in the coming years as the country has huge potential in the field, energy experts has said.

Renewable energy: Rise in global wind speed to boost green power

Renewable energy: Rise in global wind speed to boost green power

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

Rising winds could increase energy production from turbines by a third over the next decade.

Towards lasting energy supply

Towards lasting energy supply

BUSINESS
16/11/2019

In 2030, wind and solar power will be more cost-effective than coal. 

Households still waiting for rooftop solar power price approval

Households still waiting for rooftop solar power price approval

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/10/2019

Many households and enterprises in Vietnam have proposed continuing the solar power purchasing price at 9.35 cent per kwh, as applied before June 30.

Experts warn of technical problems when developing solar power in Vietnam

Experts warn of technical problems when developing solar power in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/08/2019

With limitless potential, solar power is expected to become the solution for Vietnam to ease reliance on fossil fuel. However, after four years of mass deployment, many problems have arisen, including environmental risks.

Investors wait for new solar electricity prices

Investors wait for new solar electricity prices

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/08/2019

The preferential electricity purchase price of 9.35 cent per kwh expired one month ago, but the new price has not been fixed.

Soc Trang attractive to wind power developers

Soc Trang attractive to wind power developers

BUSINESS
18/08/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.

Vietnam considers importing more electricity from China

Vietnam considers importing more electricity from China

BUSINESS
31/07/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) said Vietnam will have to increase the import of electricity from Laos and China.

Wind, solar power cannot join national grid

Wind, solar power cannot join national grid

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/07/2019

In the two provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, wind and solar power plants are running at moderate level because they cannot provide electricity to the national grid.

Investors seek inclusion of Thanglong Wind project in power development program

Investors seek inclusion of Thanglong Wind project in power development program

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/07/2019

Many power generation projects are under slow implementation and not likely to be put into operation in coming years, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

Renewable energy to dispel outages

Renewable energy to dispel outages

FEATURE
19/06/2019

Vietnam is forecast to face bigger power shortages after 2020 due to many power projects in the revised master power plan falling behind schedule, especially in southern provinces. 

Boosting financing for Vietnam's onshore and offshore wind power projects

Boosting financing for Vietnam’s onshore and offshore wind power projects

BUSINESS
19/06/2019

Vietnam is set for wind energy expansion, with over a gigawatt expected to be installed by 2021. 

Investor permitted to start survey for giant offshore wind power farm

Investor permitted to start survey for giant offshore wind power farm

BUSINESS
14/06/2019

UK based Enterprize Energy (EE) announced it had received a licence to conduct survey for a giant wind power farm offshore Ke Ga cape in the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Government's press conference talks issues of concern

Government’s press conference talks issues of concern

POLITICS
01/06/2019

Representatives from ministries and agencies made clear issues of public concern, such as the fight against counterfeit and fake goods and use of renewable energy during the government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 31.

Ninh Thuan builds more solar, wind projects

Ninh Thuan builds more solar, wind projects

BUSINESS
27/05/2019

The central province of Ninh Thuan aims to become the renewable-energy centre of the country, with assistance from the central government's preferential policies.

 
 
