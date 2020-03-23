wind power
While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.
22/12/2019
While direct power purchase agreements have been one of the key drivers of global renewable energy infrastructure, especially in wind and solar, there is no defined plan for a pilot mechanism in Vietnam yet.
20/12/2019
Wind power is a clean energy solution for Vietnam in the coming years as the country has huge potential in the field, energy experts has said.
16/11/2019
In 2030, wind and solar power will be more cost-effective than coal.
25/10/2019
Many households and enterprises in Vietnam have proposed continuing the solar power purchasing price at 9.35 cent per kwh, as applied before June 30.
23/08/2019
With limitless potential, solar power is expected to become the solution for Vietnam to ease reliance on fossil fuel. However, after four years of mass deployment, many problems have arisen, including environmental risks.
19/08/2019
The preferential electricity purchase price of 9.35 cent per kwh expired one month ago, but the new price has not been fixed.
18/08/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.
31/07/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) said Vietnam will have to increase the import of electricity from Laos and China.
30/07/2019
In the two provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, wind and solar power plants are running at moderate level because they cannot provide electricity to the national grid.
23/07/2019
Many power generation projects are under slow implementation and not likely to be put into operation in coming years, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).
19/06/2019
Vietnam is forecast to face bigger power shortages after 2020 due to many power projects in the revised master power plan falling behind schedule, especially in southern provinces.
19/06/2019
Vietnam is set for wind energy expansion, with over a gigawatt expected to be installed by 2021.
14/06/2019
UK based Enterprize Energy (EE) announced it had received a licence to conduct survey for a giant wind power farm offshore Ke Ga cape in the south central province of Binh Thuan.
01/06/2019
Representatives from ministries and agencies made clear issues of public concern, such as the fight against counterfeit and fake goods and use of renewable energy during the government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 31.
27/05/2019
The central province of Ninh Thuan aims to become the renewable-energy centre of the country, with assistance from the central government's preferential policies.