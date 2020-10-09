Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS09/10/20200

Manager banned for five years after women's team walk off pitch

Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.

 
Two female footballers invited to play in Europe

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/08/2020

Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.

Women’s national football team keep top place in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/08/2020

The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.

HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/07/2020

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/07/2020

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Eight teams set for national women’s football championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/07/2020

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhu

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/03/2020

An article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam” has been released by FIFA detailing the exploits of Huynh Nhu, the captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team.

Vietnam to battle Australia for Olympics berth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020

Vietnam will play powerhouse Australia in a two-leg playoff next month, with a berth in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer on the line.

Striker Van Su passes coach Chung's test

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

The VN women’s football team scored a tough 1-0 win against Myanmar in the third round of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday and young striker Ngan Thi Van Su proved her talent to head coach Mai Duc Chung.

Olympic qualifiers: Door wide-open for Vietnam to advance further

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/02/2020

Vietnam stand a great chance to advance to the last qualification round for the 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament after the Republic of Korea (RoK) clinched a  7-0 victory over Myanmar on February 3.

Vietnam confident towards securing a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says Huynh Nhu

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/01/2020

After concluding 2019 with two championship titles (AFF Cup and SEA Games), the entire Vietnamese squad are now in a confident mood heading into round three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Asian qualifiers.

20-woman squad named ahead of SEA Games 30

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

Mai Duc Chung, the head coach of Vietnam’s women’s national football team, has revealed the official list of 20 female players who will make up the squad for the upcoming SEA Games 30 in the Philippines.

 
 
