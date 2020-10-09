women's football
Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.
28/08/2020
Huynh Nhu and Tuyet Dung, two female footballers who play for the women’s national team, have been presented with the opportunity of playing for newly-formed Portuguese football club Lank FC.
17/08/2020
The women’s national football team of Vietnam remain at the top place in Southeast Asia although they have dropped three places on the FIFA Women’s World Rankings for August.
26/07/2020
Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.
15/07/2020
The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
14/07/2020
A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.
06/03/2020
An article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam” has been released by FIFA detailing the exploits of Huynh Nhu, the captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team.
15/02/2020
Vietnam will play powerhouse Australia in a two-leg playoff next month, with a berth in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer on the line.
08/02/2020
The VN women’s football team scored a tough 1-0 win against Myanmar in the third round of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday and young striker Ngan Thi Van Su proved her talent to head coach Mai Duc Chung.
05/02/2020
Vietnam stand a great chance to advance to the last qualification round for the 2020 Olympics women’s football tournament after the Republic of Korea (RoK) clinched a 7-0 victory over Myanmar on February 3.
22/01/2020
After concluding 2019 with two championship titles (AFF Cup and SEA Games), the entire Vietnamese squad are now in a confident mood heading into round three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Asian qualifiers.
21/11/2019
Mai Duc Chung, the head coach of Vietnam’s women’s national football team, has revealed the official list of 20 female players who will make up the squad for the upcoming SEA Games 30 in the Philippines.