tin tức về workers mới nhất
Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
16/02/2020
Enterprises in HCM City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai complain that they have not been able to recruit workers since Tet.
15/02/2020
Vietnamese businesses have voiced their concerns over the struggle to cope with the coronavirus due to a lack of rawmaterials
10/02/2020
Production activities of several businesses in the central coastal city of Da Nang have suffered disruption due to the nCoV epidemic, with enterprises that have transactions with the Chinese market being the worst affected.
12/01/2020
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on January 8 ordered agencies and localities to halt sending workers to the Middle East in the face of current tensions in the region.
25/12/2019
Most workers are looking forward to receiving their Tet bonuses at this time of year, but a recent revision to the Labour Code has got them worried about what future Lunar New Year bonuses will have to offer.
04/12/2019
The Labor Code is a comprehensive legal document, specifying many contents such as labor contracts, the ability of workers to negotiate with employers, and minimum standards on working conditions, among others.
26/11/2019
Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation yesterday signed a record of discussions on a specified skilled workers programme and technical intern programme.
26/11/2019
A foreign-invested company in Vinh Phuc Province is being investigated after over 100 workers fell ill at work.
17/10/2019
More welfare policies are needed to attract workers to the southern province of Binh Duong and persuade them to stay.