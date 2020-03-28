Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 29/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

30/03/2020 01:57:40 (GMT +7)

tag
 

workers

tin tức về workers mới nhất

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19icon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19

Many businesses have been forced to give workers time off work, especially at weekends due to reduced demand caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities

Ethnic minority youth flock to cities, searching for employment opportunities

icon28/03/20200
Workers rescued from slave-like condition at Quang Nam gold mine

Workers rescued from slave-like condition at Quang Nam gold mine

icon18/03/20200
Enterprises stii need more workers after Teticon

Enterprises stii need more workers after Tet

BUSINESS
16/02/2020

Enterprises in HCM City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai complain that they have not been able to recruit workers since Tet.

Workers fear possible lay offs as epidemic continuesicon

Workers fear possible lay offs as epidemic continues

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

Vietnamese businesses have voiced their concerns over the struggle to cope with the coronavirus due to a lack of rawmaterials  

Businesses and workers in Da Nang hit by effects of nCoV epidemicicon

Businesses and workers in Da Nang hit by effects of nCoV epidemic

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Production activities of several businesses in the central coastal city of Da Nang have suffered disruption due to the nCoV epidemic, with enterprises that have transactions with the Chinese market being the worst affected.

Vietnam suspends sending workers to Middle Easticon

Vietnam suspends sending workers to Middle East

SOCIETY
12/01/2020

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on January 8 ordered agencies and localities to halt sending workers to the Middle East in the face of current tensions in the region.

Tet bonus: workers prefer cashicon

Tet bonus: workers prefer cash

SOCIETY
25/12/2019

Most workers are looking forward to receiving their Tet bonuses at this time of year, but a recent revision to the Labour Code has got them worried about what future Lunar New Year bonuses will have to offer.

Labor Code: Protection of workers is the most importanticon

Labor Code: Protection of workers is the most important

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

The Labor Code is a comprehensive legal document, specifying many contents such as labor contracts, the ability of workers to negotiate with employers, and minimum standards on working conditions, among others.

Vietnam, Japan sign record of discussions on employing specific skilled workersicon

Vietnam, Japan sign record of discussions on employing specific skilled workers

POLITICS
26/11/2019

Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation yesterday signed a record of discussions on a specified skilled workers programme and technical intern programme.

Vinh Phuc company investigated over poisoning caseicon

Vinh Phuc company investigated over poisoning case

SOCIETY
26/11/2019

A foreign-invested company in Vinh Phuc Province is being investigated after over 100 workers fell ill at work.

Worker exodus worries Binh Duong Province, Japanese companiesicon

Worker exodus worries Binh Duong Province, Japanese companies

BUSINESS
17/10/2019

More welfare policies are needed to attract workers to the southern province of Binh Duong and persuade them to stay.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 