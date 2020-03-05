Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:46:58 (GMT +7)

tag
 

world bank

tin tức về world bank mới nhất

Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projectsicon
BUSINESS10 giờ trước0

Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

 
IMF provides $50bn to fight coronavirus outbreak

IMF provides $50bn to fight coronavirus outbreak

icon05/03/20200
World Bank to fund water security project in Mekong Delta

World Bank to fund water security project in Mekong Delta

icon05/03/20200
Coronavirus: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aidicon

Coronavirus: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

The organisation said it would prioritise the poorest countries in their response to the crisis.

Vietnam's PM orders ministries to study US$110 billion infrastructure investment projectionicon

Vietnam's PM orders ministries to study US$110 billion infrastructure investment projection

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

An ADB expert's projection that Vietnam will need to invest US$110 billion in infrastructure development between 2021 and 2025 has led PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to order relevant ministries to look into it in earnest.

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Deltaicon

WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.

The sun still shines in Vietnam: World Bankicon

The sun still shines in Vietnam: World Bank

FEATURE
19/02/2020

Saying that ‘the sun is still shining above the Vietnamese sky’, the World Bank has also noted that the country should not ignore risks that could occur during bad times.

Inclusive policies amid digital transformationicon

Inclusive policies amid digital transformation

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is boosting efforts and policy reforms to build up a digital economy. 

WB’s new strategy helps Vietnam better utilise solar powericon

WB’s new strategy helps Vietnam better utilise solar power

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The World Bank (WB)’s new approaches to bidding and deployment for solar projects will help Vietnam substantially boost and effectively manage its abundant solar energy resources.

Vietnam government pushes for new ODA policyicon

Vietnam government pushes for new ODA policy

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

A draft decree on ODA is expected to address pending issues and obstacles existed in the current regulations.

International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019icon

International media highlights Vietnam’s economic success in 2019

BUSINESS
26/01/2020

International media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s thriving economy which is among the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia in 2019 amid the global economic slowdown.

Giám đốc WB: ‘Tăng trưởng Việt Nam tốt hơn so với thế giới’icon

Giám đốc WB: ‘Tăng trưởng Việt Nam tốt hơn so với thế giới’

Tiêu điểm
23/01/2020

 - Việt Nam cần tiếp tục đẩy nhanh tốc độ cải cách, tạo sự linh hoạt nhanh nhạy trong thay đổi thể chế và chính sách để đáp ứng được thị trường trong tương lai, Giám đốc Ngân hàng Thế giới tại Việt Nam, ông Ousmane Dione nói.

Foreign investors ready to invest big in Vietnam housingicon

Foreign investors ready to invest big in Vietnam housing

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

JLL observes that there are hundreds of million dollars waiting to be poured into the market in most segments of real estate.

Connectivity is key to Vietnam’s deeper integrationicon

Connectivity is key to Vietnam’s deeper integration

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Developing quality connective infrastructure and logistics is crucial to lower trade costs and boost Vietnam’s further integration in both global and domestic markets.

Growth prerequisites in placeicon

Growth prerequisites in place

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, discusses the growth in Vietnam's economy in 2019 and the prospects for 2020.

World Bank maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5% in 2020icon

World Bank maintains Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast at 6.5% in 2020

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

In 2020, the country’s domestic demand is set to benefit from generally supportive financial conditions amid low inflation and robust capital flows.

Làn sóng nợ nần và đổ vỡ, nguy cơ hiện hữu 2020icon

Làn sóng nợ nần và đổ vỡ, nguy cơ hiện hữu 2020

Tài chính
10/01/2020

Kinh tế Mỹ và Trung Quốc được dự báo tăng trưởng chậm lại, trong khi tăng trưởng toàn cầu sẽ cao hơn trong 2020 nhưng rủi ro vẫn tồn tại. Thế giới đang chứng kiến nợ nần gia tăng và một cuộc đua không mang lại kết cục có hậu.

Raft of new measures to aid business prospectsicon

Raft of new measures to aid business prospects

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Investors will enjoy more favourable conditions with regards to starting a business, tax, credit access, and investment protection in 2020 buoyed by the Vietnamese government’s latest action plans.

Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?icon

Remittance soaring to benefit real estate projects?

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.

Remittances to Vietnam estimated at $16.7 billionicon

Remittances to Vietnam estimated at $16.7 billion

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

Remittance flows into Vietnam are expected to reach $16.7 billion in 2019, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) Luong Thanh Nghi cited statistics of the World Bank at a meeting yesterday.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 