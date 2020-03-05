world bank
tin tức về world bank mới nhất
icon
A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2020
The organisation said it would prioritise the poorest countries in their response to the crisis.
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2020
An ADB expert's projection that Vietnam will need to invest US$110 billion in infrastructure development between 2021 and 2025 has led PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc to order relevant ministries to look into it in earnest.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.
icon FEATURE
19/02/2020
Saying that ‘the sun is still shining above the Vietnamese sky’, the World Bank has also noted that the country should not ignore risks that could occur during bad times.
icon BUSINESS
18/02/2020
Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is boosting efforts and policy reforms to build up a digital economy.
icon BUSINESS
13/02/2020
The World Bank (WB)’s new approaches to bidding and deployment for solar projects will help Vietnam substantially boost and effectively manage its abundant solar energy resources.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
A draft decree on ODA is expected to address pending issues and obstacles existed in the current regulations.
icon BUSINESS
26/01/2020
International media outlets have highlighted Vietnam’s thriving economy which is among the fastest-growing in Southeast Asia in 2019 amid the global economic slowdown.
icon Tiêu điểm
23/01/2020
- Việt Nam cần tiếp tục đẩy nhanh tốc độ cải cách, tạo sự linh hoạt nhanh nhạy trong thay đổi thể chế và chính sách để đáp ứng được thị trường trong tương lai, Giám đốc Ngân hàng Thế giới tại Việt Nam, ông Ousmane Dione nói.
icon BUSINESS
21/01/2020
JLL observes that there are hundreds of million dollars waiting to be poured into the market in most segments of real estate.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
Developing quality connective infrastructure and logistics is crucial to lower trade costs and boost Vietnam’s further integration in both global and domestic markets.
icon BUSINESS
13/01/2020
Mr. Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, discusses the growth in Vietnam's economy in 2019 and the prospects for 2020.
icon BUSINESS
10/01/2020
In 2020, the country’s domestic demand is set to benefit from generally supportive financial conditions amid low inflation and robust capital flows.
icon Tài chính
10/01/2020
Kinh tế Mỹ và Trung Quốc được dự báo tăng trưởng chậm lại, trong khi tăng trưởng toàn cầu sẽ cao hơn trong 2020 nhưng rủi ro vẫn tồn tại. Thế giới đang chứng kiến nợ nần gia tăng và một cuộc đua không mang lại kết cục có hậu.
icon BUSINESS
08/01/2020
Investors will enjoy more favourable conditions with regards to starting a business, tax, credit access, and investment protection in 2020 buoyed by the Vietnamese government’s latest action plans.
icon BUSINESS
07/01/2020
With the market warming up at the end of last year, the number of real estate deals has also been on the rise thanks to soaring remittances.
icon BUSINESS
27/12/2019
Remittance flows into Vietnam are expected to reach $16.7 billion in 2019, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) Luong Thanh Nghi cited statistics of the World Bank at a meeting yesterday.