03/06/2021 12:50:57 (GMT +7)

World Cup qualifiers

tin tức về World Cup qualifiers mới nhất

Singaporean legend says Vietnam not underdogs anymoreicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS0 giờ trước0

Singaporean legend says Vietnam not underdogs anymore

A Singaporean football legend has said Vietnam are no longer the underdogs of Southeast Asia.
 
Vietnamese fans allowed to attend World Cup qualifiers

Vietnamese fans allowed to attend World Cup qualifiers

icon22 giờ trước0
Coach Park announces squad for World Cup qualifiers

Coach Park announces squad for World Cup qualifiers

icon25/05/20210
Striker Toan ready to bring domestic form to international levelicon

Striker Toan ready to bring domestic form to international level

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/05/2021
Striker Nguyen Van Toan has a chance to shine for the national team in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers thanks to his outstanding form in the V.League 1.
Vietnam will not host World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam will not host World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2021
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has decided not to submit an application to host the 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia.
Vietnam may go to the UAE for World Cup 2022 qualifiericon

Vietnam may go to the UAE for World Cup 2022 qualifier

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2021
The Vietnamese team is likely to go to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play the remaining match in Group G in the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.
World Cup qualifier against Malaysia faces possible delayicon

World Cup qualifier against Malaysia faces possible delay

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2020
A fixture between the Vietnamese men’s national football team and Malaysia is at risk of being delayed due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according to Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam could wait until 2022 for World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/08/2020
FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are set to reschedule the Vietnam national team’s remaining 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Malaysia, Indonesia, and the UAE to next year.
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in Septembericon

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/05/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
How many points do Vietnam need to make history in World Cup qualifiers?icon

How many points do Vietnam need to make history in World Cup qualifiers?

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019
If Vietnam maintain its top position in Group G in the remaining three matchdays, Vietnamese football will make history by qualifying for the last World Cup qualifying round for the first time ever. 
Vietnam beat UAE to top Group G in World Cup 2022 qualifiersicon

Vietnam beat UAE to top Group G in World Cup 2022 qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019
Vietnam defeated Group G’s favourites the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1-0 in their match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round at the Hanoi-based My Dinh National Stadium on November 14.
Vietnamese goalkeeper Dang Van Lam among best 10 goalies of World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnamese goalkeeper Dang Van Lam among best 10 goalies of World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/10/2019
Vietnamese goalkeeper Dang Van Lam was named among the 10 best goalies of the 2020 World Cup qualifiers in the Asian zone by afc.com on Wednesday.
Vietnam draw 1-1 with UAE in friendlyicon

Vietnam draw 1-1 with UAE in friendly

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019
Ha Duc Chinh helped Vietnam secure a 1-1 draw with the UAE in a friendly on Sunday at HCM City’s Thong Nhat Stadium.
Indonesia moves World Cup qualifier against Vietnam to Baliicon

Indonesia moves World Cup qualifier against Vietnam to Bali

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/10/2019
The Group G fixture between Indonesia and Vietnam in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers will be hosted at Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali instead of at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium as originally scheduled.
Park summons 32 players for World Cup qualifiers against Malaysia, Indonesiaicon

Park summons 32 players for World Cup qualifiers against Malaysia, Indonesia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/09/2019
Coach Park Hang-seo has announced a preliminary list of 32 players called up to the national team in preparation for the upcoming Group G matches against Malaysia and Indonesia in the second round of the 2022 World Cup AFC qualifiers.  
Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand in World Cup qualifiersicon

Vietnam tie goalless with Thailand in World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/09/2019
Vietnam’s national men’s football team tied goalless with Thailand in a frenetic match in the opener of the World Cup qualifiers’ Group G in Thailand’s Pathum Thani province on September 5.  
Vietnam unveil names for World Cup match against Thailandicon

Vietnam unveil names for World Cup match against Thailand

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/09/2019
A list of 23 players of Vietnam’s national football team for the match against Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 5 has been announced.  
Local media yet secure broadcasting rights for World Cup qualifiersicon

Local media yet secure broadcasting rights for World Cup qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/08/2019
No Vietnamese media outlets have secured the rights to broadcast the upcoming match between Vietnam and Thailand on September 5 in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020.  
 
 
