World Health Organisation
tin tức về World Health Organisation mới nhất
icon
The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.
icon SOCIETY
23/02/2020
Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, heard at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi yesterday.
icon VIDEO
20/02/2020
The World Health Organization lauded the efforts that Vietnam has made to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization representative in Vietnam, grants an interview to VNEWS.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam has highly praised the country’s capacity in dealing with public health emergencies, including the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has successfully cultivated and isolated the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the laboratory.
icon VIDEO
07/02/2020
According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 30 countries and territories have reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, including six in Southeast Asia.
icon POLITICS
07/02/2020
Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has requested the localities that have declared outbreaks of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to halt all festivals, including those currently underway.
icon POLITICS
02/02/2020
Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.
icon POLITICS
29/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon SOCIETY
25/01/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease.
icon SOCIETY
22/01/2020
Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.
icon SOCIETY
05/12/2019
A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.