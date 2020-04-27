Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
World Health Organisation

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kiticon
PHOTOS27/04/20200

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

 
Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting

Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting

icon20/04/20200
WHO, Rakuten Viber partner to fight misinformation around COVID-19

WHO, Rakuten Viber partner to fight misinformation around COVID-19

icon05/04/20200
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13icon

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases since Feb 13

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

Vietnam has reported no new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since February 13, heard at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi yesterday.

WHO lauds Vietnam’s Covid-19 response effortsicon

WHO lauds Vietnam’s Covid-19 response efforts

VIDEO
20/02/2020

The World Health Organization lauded the efforts that Vietnam has made to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Kidong Park, World Health Organization representative in Vietnam, grants an interview to VNEWS.

WHO: Vietnam manages COVID-19 outbreak wellicon

WHO: Vietnam manages COVID-19 outbreak well

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam has highly praised the country’s capacity in dealing with public health emergencies, including the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vietnam successfully isolates new coronavirus: health officialicon

Vietnam successfully isolates new coronavirus: health official

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has successfully cultivated and isolated the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the laboratory.

Vietnam proposes ASEAN plan to fight nCoVicon

Vietnam proposes ASEAN plan to fight nCoV

VIDEO
07/02/2020

According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 30 countries and territories have reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, including six in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswomanicon

Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswoman

POLITICS
07/02/2020

Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control coronavirus and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Coronavirus-hit localities told to stop all festivalsicon

Coronavirus-hit localities told to stop all festivals

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has requested the localities that have declared outbreaks of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to halt all festivals, including those currently underway.

Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PMicon

Vietnam stands ready to repel deadly coronavirus: Deputy PM

POLITICS
02/02/2020

Vietnam has been all set for the fight against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that has caused a global public health emergency, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on February 1.

PM calls for joint efforts against nCoVicon

PM calls for joint efforts against nCoV

POLITICS
29/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to stay vigilant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Foreign ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areasicon

Foreign ministry advises Vietnamese against travelling to nCoV-affected areas

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to the areas reporting the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain or likely affected by the disease.

Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirusicon

Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirus

SOCIETY
22/01/2020

Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.

Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030icon

Vietnam on way to end AIDS pandemic in 2030

SOCIETY
05/12/2019

A conference was held in Hanoi on December 4 to look back on 20 years of HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam.

 
 
