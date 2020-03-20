world news
OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis
11 giờ trước
Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.
11 giờ trước
The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.
11 giờ trước
As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.
20/03/2020
The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.
20/03/2020
The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.
20/03/2020
The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.
20/03/2020
The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.
19/03/2020
European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".
19/03/2020
The bans come into effect on Friday as both nations escalate their response to coronavirus.
19/03/2020
A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.
19/03/2020
Two US Navy hospital ships will also be sent to help relieve an expected shortage of sick beds.
18/03/2020
Markets slide even after the US and UK unveiled packages aimed at combating the outbreak's economic impact.
18/03/2020
The unprecedented 30-day travel ban will bar foreign travellers, with some exceptions.
18/03/2020
The rankings of the most expensive cities to live in could see a big shift after coronavirus impact.
18/03/2020
PM Scott Morrison announces sweeping new measures, but stops short of declaring a full lockdown.
18/03/2020
The Pentagon pledges to make available masks and respirators, as New York City considers a lockdown.
17/03/2020
Ministers were warned hundreds of thousands of people in the UK would die without stronger measures.