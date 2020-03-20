Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
world news

tin tức về world news mới nhất

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECDicon
BUSINESS9 giờ trước0

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

 
icon9 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein tests positive

icon9 giờ trước0
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days

icon11 giờ trước0
Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus actionicon

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

BUSINESS
11 giờ trước

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than twoicon

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two

SOCIETY
11 giờ trước

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletesicon

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11 giờ trước

As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?icon

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virusicon

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murdericon

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China'sicon

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's

SOCIETY
20/03/2020

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus packageicon

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package

BUSINESS
19/03/2020

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entryicon

Coronavirus: Australia and New Zealand ban non-residents from entry

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

The bans come into effect on Friday as both nations escalate their response to coronavirus.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowlicon

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/03/2020

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreakicon

Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak

SOCIETY
19/03/2020

Two US Navy hospital ships will also be sent to help relieve an expected shortage of sick beds.

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plansicon

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

Markets slide even after the US and UK unveiled packages aimed at combating the outbreak's economic impact.

Coronavirus: European Union seals borders to most outsidersicon

Coronavirus: European Union seals borders to most outsiders

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

The unprecedented 30-day travel ban will bar foreign travellers, with some exceptions.

Virus could shake up world's most expensive citiesicon

Virus could shake up world's most expensive cities

BUSINESS
18/03/2020

The rankings of the most expensive cities to live in could see a big shift after coronavirus impact.

Coronavirus: Australia bans 'non-essential' gatherings of over 100 peopleicon

Coronavirus: Australia bans 'non-essential' gatherings of over 100 people

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

PM Scott Morrison announces sweeping new measures, but stops short of declaring a full lockdown.

Coronavirus hits all 50 US states as death toll risesicon

Coronavirus hits all 50 US states as death toll rises

SOCIETY
18/03/2020

The Pentagon pledges to make available masks and respirators, as New York City considers a lockdown.

Coronavirus: UK changes course amid death toll fearsicon

Coronavirus: UK changes course amid death toll fears

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

Ministers were warned hundreds of thousands of people in the UK would die without stronger measures.

 
 
