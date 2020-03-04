Wuhan
tin tức về Wuhan mới nhất
The lockdown in the Chinese city where the outbreak began will be partially lifted next month.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
A Chinese man infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 and his wife have been charged in Singapore for lying to health authorities investigating whether they had passed the disease to others.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
The nine-month-pregnant nurse was portrayed as heroic for continuing to work on the frontlines.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
President Volodymyr Zelensky urged people to show solidarity and remember "we are all human".
icon SOCIETY
19/02/2020
A bodybuilder, a watercolour artist and a film director are amongst those who have died in Wuhan.
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
Tests for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) could be run at provincial hospitals in the near future, said Professor Dang Duc Anh, director of the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
Concerns are being raised about the accuracy of the tests for the coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
Two top officials are sacked after the spike was revealed, resulting from a new diagnostic method.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
A 50-year-old man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.
icon TRAVEL
13/02/2020
The Wuhan coronavirus, apart from lowering tourist arrivals and tourism revenue, has created chaos for the tourism labor market.
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
Based on the evolution of the epidemic and weather conditions in each locality, each local government should decide whether students should go back to school or take a longer break.
icon PHOTOS
10/02/2020
Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
Some 908 people have now died in China - but the number of new infections has stabilised.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
Hundreds of young people in HCM City are calling on their friends via social media and others to donate blood to address a shortage amid the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
People who caught novel coronavirus (nCoV) would be offered free tests, treatment and medicine, according to the Ministry of Health.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has told a number of firms that 1,079 foreign workers who recently travelled to China and returned to HCM City to work after the Lunar New Year holiday must be quarantined.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
HCMC authorities are searching for 67 South Koreans who arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 5, to isolate them as they had earlier had a layover in China.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
Large groups of people have been patiently queuing up on Nguyen Hoang Ton street in Hanoi as they wait to receive coupons allowing them to buy medical face masks at a standard price amid the recent rise in prices that has occurred locally.