Wuhan

tin tức về Wuhan mới nhất

Coronavirus: Wuhan to ease lockdown as world battles pandemic
SOCIETY3 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: Wuhan to ease lockdown as world battles pandemic

The lockdown in the Chinese city where the outbreak began will be partially lifted next month.

 
Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted

Lockdown on COVID-19 cluster in Vinh Phuc lifted

icon04/03/20200
Chinese director of Hanoi metro project put in quarantine after arrival

Chinese director of Hanoi metro project put in quarantine after arrival

icon29/02/20200
Singapore charges Chinese man with SARS-CoV-2 for lying to health officials

Singapore charges Chinese man with SARS-CoV-2 for lying to health officials

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

A Chinese man infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2 and his wife have been charged in Singapore for lying to health authorities investigating whether they had passed the disease to others.

Coronavirus: Pregnant nurse 'propaganda' sparks backlash

Coronavirus: Pregnant nurse 'propaganda' sparks backlash

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

The nine-month-pregnant nurse was portrayed as heroic for continuing to work on the frontlines.

Coronavirus: Ukraine protesters attack buses carrying China evacuees

Coronavirus: Ukraine protesters attack buses carrying China evacuees

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged people to show solidarity and remember "we are all human".

Coronavirus: The noted victims of the virus in Wuhan

Coronavirus: The noted victims of the virus in Wuhan

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

A bodybuilder, a watercolour artist and a film director are amongst those who have died in Wuhan.

Provincial hospitals expected to run tests for coronavirus soon

Provincial hospitals expected to run tests for coronavirus soon

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

Tests for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) could be run at provincial hospitals in the near future, said Professor Dang Duc Anh, director of the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).

Are coronavirus tests flawed?

Are coronavirus tests flawed?

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

Concerns are being raised about the accuracy of the tests for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Sharp increase in deaths and cases in Hubei

Coronavirus: Sharp increase in deaths and cases in Hubei

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Two top officials are sacked after the spike was revealed, resulting from a new diagnostic method.

Vietnam records 16th coronavirus infection case - a man from Vinh Phuc

Vietnam records 16th coronavirus infection case - a man from Vinh Phuc

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

A 50-year-old man in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

Coronavirus poses challenges for tourism manpower

Coronavirus poses challenges for tourism manpower

TRAVEL
13/02/2020

The Wuhan coronavirus, apart from lowering tourist arrivals and tourism revenue, has created chaos for the tourism labor market.

Vietnam localities unhit by nCoV can reopen classes: Ministry

Vietnam localities unhit by nCoV can reopen classes: Ministry

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Based on the evolution of the epidemic and weather conditions in each locality, each local government should decide whether students should go back to school or take a longer break.

Vietnam brings 30 citizens home from Wuhan

Vietnam brings 30 citizens home from Wuhan

PHOTOS
10/02/2020

Vietnam has flown home 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Coronavirus claims 97 lives in one day - but number of infections stabilises

Coronavirus claims 97 lives in one day - but number of infections stabilises

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

Some 908 people have now died in China - but the number of new infections has stabilised.

Young people in HCM City call on peers to donate blood

Young people in HCM City call on peers to donate blood

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

Hundreds of young people in HCM City are calling on their friends via social media and others to donate blood to address a shortage amid the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus patients will receive free treatment: health ministry

Coronavirus patients will receive free treatment: health ministry

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

People who caught novel coronavirus (nCoV) would be offered free tests, treatment and medicine, according to the Ministry of Health.

Chinese employees quarantined amid coronavirus fear

Chinese employees quarantined amid coronavirus fear

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has told a number of firms that 1,079 foreign workers who recently travelled to China and returned to HCM City to work after the Lunar New Year holiday must be quarantined.

HCMC traces 67 South Koreans potentially infected with coronavirus

HCMC traces 67 South Koreans potentially infected with coronavirus

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

HCMC authorities are searching for 67 South Koreans who arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 5, to isolate them as they had earlier had a layover in China.

People queue up to buy medical masks at standard price

People queue up to buy medical masks at standard price

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

Large groups of people have been patiently queuing up on Nguyen Hoang Ton street in Hanoi as they wait to receive coupons allowing them to buy medical face masks at a standard price amid the recent rise in prices that has occurred locally.

 
 
