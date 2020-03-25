Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
Pick yourself up with a Coronaburger
A Hanoi takeaway is making burgers with a twist. The burder buns are crafted to look like the coronavirus.

 
Bamboo Airway's flight to send European citizens home

How is Vietnam coping with Covid-19?

US: Lucrative market for Vietnam's tourism

Given US removing Vietnam from the list of countries with high risk of spreading COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism sector now has a high chance to recover amid the gloomy picture of global tourism.

Khanh Hoa remains popular with Russian tourists amid COVID-19 fears

The number of Russian tourists visiting Nha Trang has remained stable, despite Vietnam being among one of several countries globally to be impacted by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Airport officers strive to avoid Covid-19 infection

Amid the spread of Covid-19, public security officers at international airports are shouldered with intense pressure of preventing any penetration of the disease into Vietnam while protecting themselves.

Medical staff: Fearless soldiers in fight against Covid-19

Directly contacting with nCoV patients, physicians and nurses at Emergency Department of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases are under pressure from not only the disease but also their surrounding people.

2019-nCoV situation by February 11

By 7:30 Feb. 11, 2020, 43,099 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV infection have been reported globally, including 1,018 deaths (1016 in China and 2 outside mainland China). Vietnam has so far reported 15 cases of 2019-nCoV infection.

Six nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital

Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.

 
 
