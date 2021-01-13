Y Ty
It was just a call from my friends in a photography group. Snow was supposed to be falling on Y Ty and everyone was heading there.
Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest.
The border commune of Y Ty, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, is well-known as an ideal place to enjoy the dazzling beauty of terraced paddy fields and clouds
Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.
As the autumn days slowly begin to cool, hordes of travelers and photographers continue to flock to the mountainous commune of Y Ty situated in the northern province of Lao Cai in order to savour the area’s magnificent views of white clouds.
Terraced paddy fields are among attractions of Y Ty Commune in the northwestern province of Lao Cai.
Lung Po Peak in the northern province of Lao Cai is an alluring destination for those who like discovery, where the Hong (Red) River enters Vietnamese territory.