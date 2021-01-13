 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TếtNguyênĐán#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Toàn cảnh Cuộc khủng hoảng trên Đồi Capitol ở Mỹ
#Lễ nhậm chức Tổng Thống Mỹ 2021
#Cận Tết, giá bia, nước ngọt lại 'nhảy múa'
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Noel - Giáng Sinh năm 2020
#Diego Maradona qua đời

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

18/01/2021 16:34:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Y Ty

tin tức về Y Ty mới nhất

24 hours to capture Y Ty in snowicon
TRAVEL3 giờ trước0

24 hours to capture Y Ty in snow

It was just a call from my friends in a photography group. Snow was supposed to be falling on Y Ty and everyone was heading there.
 
Tourists rush to northern commune to snap photos with snow

Tourists rush to northern commune to snap photos with snow

icon13/01/20210
White snow transforms Y Ty Commune into European-style village

White snow transforms Y Ty Commune into European-style village

icon12/01/20210
Y Ty’s calm beautyicon

Y Ty’s calm beauty

TRAVEL
02/11/2020
Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest. 
Season of ripening rice in Y Ty Communeicon

Season of ripening rice in Y Ty Commune

TRAVEL
14/09/2020
The border commune of Y Ty, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, is well-known as an ideal place to enjoy the dazzling beauty of terraced paddy fields and clouds 
In a land amidst the cloudsicon

In a land amidst the clouds

TRAVEL
16/05/2020
Y Ty Commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai province, has welcomed many visitors after the provincial authorities allowed the resumption of tourist attractions and services following the easing of social distancing orders.
Y Ty cloud hunting season in Lao Cai provinceicon

Y Ty cloud hunting season in Lao Cai province

TRAVEL
04/11/2019
As the autumn days slowly begin to cool, hordes of travelers and photographers continue to flock to the mountainous commune of Y Ty situated in the northern province of Lao Cai in order to savour the area’s magnificent views of white clouds.
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern regionicon

Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region

TRAVEL
17/09/2019
Terraced paddy fields are among attractions of Y Ty Commune in the northwestern province of Lao Cai.
Lung Po - where the Hong River flows into Vietnamicon

Lung Po - where the Hong River flows into Vietnam

TRAVEL
21/07/2019
Lung Po Peak in the northern province of Lao Cai is an alluring destination for those who like discovery, where the Hong (Red) River enters Vietnamese territory.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 