yellow card

tin tức về yellow card mới nhất

Vietnam works towards responsible, sustainable fishery sectoricon
BUSINESS22 giờ trước0

Vietnam works towards responsible, sustainable fishery sector

Vietnam’s fishermen, businesses and government have joined hands in implementing fishing regulations, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” removed. ​
 
EC to review Vietnam's efforts against IUU at online meeting

icon05/10/20210
Tasks assigned to put an end to IUU fishing by year’s end

icon27/09/20210
Vietnam determined to remove EC’s yellow card fishing warning by 2022

SOCIETY
14/07/2021
Vietnam is determined to gradually reduce the number of fishing vessels violating regulations on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in order to have the ‘yellow card’ issued by the European Commission (EC) removed by 2022.
Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing

SOCIETY
10/11/2020
Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 
Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU

BUSINESS
12/06/2020
The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.
EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit

BUSINESS
03/06/2020
Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 
EC recognises Vietnam's improvements in combating IUU fishing

BUSINESS
27/12/2019
The European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).
Big players in Vietnam's seafood sector face big losses

BUSINESS
11/11/2019
The seafood sector witnessed unsatisfactory business results in the first nine months of the year as a number of big companies reported sharp declines in profits in comparison with the same period last year.
NA deputies question on efforts to remove EC’s ‘yellow card’ warning

POLITICS
06/11/2019
NA deputies questioned about measures to remove the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning to Vietnam’s fisheries sector during the Q&A session to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.
EP official discuss lifting ‘yellow card’, lorry deaths

POLITICS
01/11/2019
Visiting Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange spoke to reporters in Hanoi on October 31 about the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ to Vietnam’s fisheries sector.
Vietnam’s seafood falls in grades because of IUU yellow card

BUSINESS
07/10/2019
The EU, which was once the second biggest seafood export market for Vietnam, consuming 18 percent of Vietnam’s seafood exports, fell to fifth, with 13 percent, after the EU gave Vietnam the yellow card.
EC to send seafood inspectors to Vietnam

BUSINESS
26/04/2019
The European Commission will send a working team to Vietnam in late May or early June to review the country’s efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing before it lifts the yellow card on seafood imports from Vietnam.  
 
 
