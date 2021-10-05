yellow card
tin tức về yellow card mới nhất
Vietnam’s fishermen, businesses and government have joined hands in implementing fishing regulations, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” removed.
14/07/2021
Vietnam is determined to gradually reduce the number of fishing vessels violating regulations on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in order to have the ‘yellow card’ issued by the European Commission (EC) removed by 2022.
10/11/2020
Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight,
12/06/2020
The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.
03/06/2020
Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products,
27/12/2019
The European Commission’s (EC) inspection delegation has acknowledged recent improvements made by Vietnam in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).
11/11/2019
The seafood sector witnessed unsatisfactory business results in the first nine months of the year as a number of big companies reported sharp declines in profits in comparison with the same period last year.
06/11/2019
NA deputies questioned about measures to remove the European Commission’s ‘yellow card’ warning to Vietnam’s fisheries sector during the Q&A session to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.
01/11/2019
Visiting Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange spoke to reporters in Hanoi on October 31 about the European Commission (EC)’s ‘yellow card’ to Vietnam’s fisheries sector.
07/10/2019
The EU, which was once the second biggest seafood export market for Vietnam, consuming 18 percent of Vietnam’s seafood exports, fell to fifth, with 13 percent, after the EU gave Vietnam the yellow card.
26/04/2019
The European Commission will send a working team to Vietnam in late May or early June to review the country’s efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing before it lifts the yellow card on seafood imports from Vietnam.