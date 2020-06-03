Yen Bai
A Russian pilot has been injured after falling into the cliff from the height of 20 metres when participating in the 2020 paragliding festival held in Mu Cang Chai District in the northwestern province of Yen Bai.
15/04/2020
Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.
30/03/2020
Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.
04/03/2020
One person was killed in Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.
18/02/2020
With the yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields entering full bloom in February in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the region is blessed with romantic scenery for visitors to enjoy.
08/02/2020
Sappers in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on February 7 defused a US-made bomb weighing about 340 kg in Tan Lap commune, Luc Yen district.
08/01/2020
Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
08/01/2020
CNBC has run an article which introduces Mu Cang Chai district in the northern province of Yen Bai as one of the top travel locations for international visitors in 2020.
15/11/2019
With autumn upon us, thousands of visitors have begun flocking to the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai in order to enjoy some of the region’s breathtaking scenery of ripe paddy fields.
08/11/2019
The best time to travel to Tu Le is from August to November. The site is known for terrace fields, spectacular view over mountains and forests, hot springs and beautiful caves.
30/09/2019
Famous for its array of tasty dishes, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has plenty of delicacies that should not be missed by tourists.
22/09/2019
It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.
15/09/2019
Now here's a plain that's far from plain. Located 700m above sea level, Khai Trung plain is surrounded by ranges of high rocky mountains and primeval forests and is an ideal place for tourists
14/09/2019
Cinnamon might smell like Christmas to many in the West, but to some Vietnamese farmers, it smells like prosperity.
14/09/2019
The northern province of Yen Bai will not seek Guinness World Record recognition of a performance of Xoe dance involving 5,000 people as initially planned.
11/09/2019
As many as 5,000 people will perform xoe, a traditional dance of Thai ethnicity people, to set a Guinness World Record, at the opening ceremony of Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival on September 20 in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.
04/09/2019
A paragliding festival over terraced rice fields will take place from September 20 to 22 at Khau Pha Pass, Mu Cang Chai district, northern Yen Bai province.
26/08/2019
The Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival and The Discovery Mu Cang Chai Terraced Fields will take place from September 20 to 25 in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.