Yen Bai

tin tức về Yen Bai mới nhất

SOCIETY03/06/20200

Russian pilot injured in a fall while paragliding in Yen Bai

A Russian pilot has been injured after falling into the cliff from the height of 20 metres when participating in the 2020 paragliding festival held in Mu Cang Chai District in the northwestern province of Yen Bai.

 
Tourism programme to highlight delights of Mu Cang Chai District

icon29/05/20200
Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival

icon23/05/20200
Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism

TRAVEL
15/04/2020

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai

TRAVEL
30/03/2020

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.

Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

One person was killed in Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.

Discovering yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields

TRAVEL
18/02/2020

With the yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields entering full bloom in February in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the region is blessed with romantic scenery for visitors to enjoy.

340kg bomb deactivated in Yen Bai

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

Sappers in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on February 7 defused a US-made bomb weighing about 340 kg in Tan Lap commune, Luc Yen district.

Northern region braced for incoming cold spell

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Areas throughout the north of the country, including the capital Hanoi, are bracing themselves for a cold snap which is forecast to arrive from January 11, according to forecasts made by the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

CNBC names Mu Cang Chai among top travel destinations of 2020

TRAVEL
08/01/2020

CNBC has run an article which introduces Mu Cang Chai district in the northern province of Yen Bai as one of the top travel locations for international visitors in 2020.

Exploring golden paddy fields of Yen Bai

PHOTOS
15/11/2019

With autumn upon us, thousands of visitors have begun flocking to the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai in order to enjoy some of the region’s breathtaking scenery of ripe paddy fields.

Valley of rice fields offers autumn retreat

TRAVEL
08/11/2019

The best time to travel to Tu Le is from August to November. The site is known for terrace fields, spectacular view over mountains and forests, hot springs and beautiful caves.

Unmissable delicacies of Yen Bai

TRAVEL
30/09/2019

Famous for its array of tasty dishes, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has plenty of delicacies that should not be missed by tourists.

Wonderful yellow terrace rice fields

TRAVEL
22/09/2019

It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.

Walking among the flowers on Khai Trung plain

TRAVEL
15/09/2019

Now here's a plain that's far from plain. Located 700m above sea level, Khai Trung plain is surrounded by ranges of high rocky mountains and primeval forests and is an ideal place for tourists

Wake up and smell the cinnamon

FEATURE
14/09/2019

Cinnamon might smell like Christmas to many in the West, but to some Vietnamese farmers, it smells like prosperity.

Yen Bai not to seek Guinness record recognition for massive Xoe dance

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/09/2019

The northern province of Yen Bai will not seek Guinness World Record recognition of a performance of Xoe dance involving 5,000 people as initially planned.

5,000 people to perform xoe dance

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/09/2019

As many as 5,000 people will perform xoe, a traditional dance of Thai ethnicity people, to set a Guinness World Record, at the opening ceremony of Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival on September 20 in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

Paragliding festival set for Yen Bai province

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/09/2019

A paragliding festival over terraced rice fields will take place from September 20 to 22 at Khau Pha Pass, Mu Cang Chai district, northern Yen Bai province.

Muong Lo Festival takes place in Yen Bai

VIDEO
26/08/2019

The Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival and The Discovery Mu Cang Chai Terraced Fields will take place from September 20 to 25 in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

 
 
