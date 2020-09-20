Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors

23/09/2020    15:00 GMT+7

While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment's Department of Legislation has just proposed the list of the 11 sectors that foreign investors are not allowed to join to the minister for approval. Once the proposal is approved, the draft will be released for public comments. The 11 sectors are:

· Trading items and services exclusive to the state;

· Media and collecting news/information in any way;

· Fishing and seafood exploitation;

· Services related to securities;

· Judicial administrative services like judicial assessment, property auction, notary services, and acting as trustees;

· Taking employees to work overseas;

· Operation of cemetery and park cemetery;

 

- Polling services;

· Use of explosives in mining;

· Inspection and certification of means of transport;

· Importing and scrapping used ships.

These areas have yet to be stipulated in the Decree No.118/2015/ND-CP guiding some articles of the Law on Investment, a gap the draft decree will fill.

In addition to the 11 sectors of prohibition, as many as 40 sectors will be subject to business conditions for foreign investor involvement, with little apparent changes compared to current conditional business lines. VIR

Nguyen Huong

Vietnam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI

Vietnam needed to improve its infrastructure in order to attract more FDI, a webinar heard on Monday.

FDI a major driving force in VN's development

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.  

 
 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Leather & footwear sector unlikely to meet US$24bln export target

First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

