20 years of Vietnam’s stock market

22/07/2020    12:46 GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

The stock market opened its first trading session on July 28, 2000 on HoSE, with only two public firms, coded REE and SAM.

By June 2020, there were 380 stocks on HoSE with more than 2.3 million investor accounts and market capitalisation of over 2.8 quadrillion VND (120.4 billion USD), or 57 percent of GDP.

The maturity of Vietnam’s stock market is marked by the increasing interest of foreign investors, who are rising in number each year by 10 to 15 percent. As of the end of 2019, there were nearly 34,000 foreign investor accounts, with nearly 21 percent of market capitalisation. This figure, according to analysts, is still modest.

 

Another remarkable feature of Vietnam’s stock market is its contribution to the process of restructuring the economy, becoming a dynamic and efficient capital mobilisation and allocation channel for the economy.

Total mobilised capital so far is estimated at over 295,000 trillion VND. During the 2010-2015 period, mobilisation increased more than five-times compared to 2004-2009.

The amended Securities Law passed by the National Assembly in November 2019 will be an important foundation for Vietnam’s stock market to operate more efficiently and transparently.

The stock market targets capitalisation representing 120 percent of GDP with bonds representing 55 percent by 2025./.VNA

 
 

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Consumer lending expands too rapidly
Consumer lending expands too rapidly
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Creating global connections for supporting industries
Creating global connections for supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Companies that provide support to manufacturing and processing industries may have grown steadily in recent years but many are still struggling to connect to the global market.

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Consumers hope that they will get benefits when foreign distributors are allowed to join the petroleum retail market.

Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam’s State budget has lost VND8.5 trillion each year due to tobacco smuggling, experts revealed at a seminar in Hanoi.

Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

The members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council all agree that it is necessary for the State to help state-owned Vietnam Airlines overcome difficulties caused by Covid-19.

No new airlines is allowed until 2022
No new airlines is allowed until 2022
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

No new airlines will be allowed to open in Viet Nam until 2022 at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Associations shake hands to promote local tourism

Good times for prospective car owners
Good times for prospective car owners
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Despite numerous challenges in the first half of the year, the automobile market is expected to improve significantly in the remaining half thanks to timely policies from the government and recovering growth speed in the following years

Realtors in race to search for land
Realtors in race to search for land
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

The advantages of one real estate firm over others will lie in its land holdings.

