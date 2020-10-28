$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc

The handover ceremony of the GPPD factory project between the general contractor - WorldSteel Group and the investor - GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. took place on October 19 at Becamex Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

The GPPD factory, located in Becamex Industrial Park, invested by GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. with 100 percent investment capital from Singapore. GPPD has 66 years of manufacturing history in terms of battery production and has the most advanced, fully automatic alkaline battery production line in the world. In Vietnam, this is the first mercury-free manganese zinc alkaline battery factory, which comes with very high requirements on construction and equipment.

The factory covers an area of over 30,000 square meters with a total investment of $30 million, has a total capacity of 936 million products per year, with 336 million products per year in phase 1 and 600 million during phase 2.

Huang Xiao Yun (L), Chairwoman of GPPD company, and Nguyen Khanh Lam, Chairman and CEO of WorldSteel Group, at the handover ceremony.

When the GPPD factory enters operation, it will contribute significantly to the economic development of Binh Phuoc Province, boost local employment conditions, and encourage supply chain development.

To complete this project, general project contractor WorldSteel Group has focused on the highest service spirit, best control, and excellent operation to ensure progress and quality amid current Covid-19 conditions.

Representatives of GPPD and WorldSteel at the handover ceremony.

"On behalf of GPPD, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all WorldSteel employees, also to the government of Vietnam and Becamex Industrial Park for their help. Our head office in Singapore is also very fortunate to invest in Vietnam,” Huang Xiao Yun, general director of GPPD Energy Co., Ltd., said at the hand-over ceremony.

"Today, Vietnam's first alkaline battery factory has set sail. We have 66 years of battery manufacturing history and have the world's most advanced, fully automated alkaline battery production line. Clean batteries produced will fill gaps in the Vietnamese battery market and create green energy for the country. We will also train outstanding Vietnamese employees to contribute to local technology innovation and industrial development," he added.

An overview of the project completed by WorldSteel Group.

WorldSteel Group is known as the first company in Vietnam and Asia to obtain the U.S. IAS AC472 certificate, demonstrating the ability to meet stringent American quality standards regarding industrial steel structures.

World Steel Group is increasingly asserting its position in the domestic and international market by operating many key projects such as Hoa Phat Iron and Steel Complex, CPV Food - Binh Phuoc Becamex, the Long Son Petrochemicals project, Tongwei Group projects in Tien Giang and Hai Duong, Thailand's 7-Eleven project, the Philippines' Coca Cola Warehouse, and Steel Bridge in Singapore, along with export projects to the U.S. market.

PV