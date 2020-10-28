Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/10/2020 18:36:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc

28/10/2020    17:30 GMT+7

The handover ceremony of the GPPD factory project between the general contractor - WorldSteel Group and the investor - GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. took place on October 19 at Becamex Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

The GPPD factory, located in Becamex Industrial Park, invested by GPPD Energy Co., Ltd. with 100 percent investment capital from Singapore. GPPD has 66 years of manufacturing history in terms of battery production and has the most advanced, fully automatic alkaline battery production line in the world. In Vietnam, this is the first mercury-free manganese zinc alkaline battery factory, which comes with very high requirements on construction and equipment.

The factory covers an area of over 30,000 square meters with a total investment of $30 million, has a total capacity of 936 million products per year, with 336 million products per year in phase 1 and 600 million during phase 2.

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
Huang Xiao Yun (L), Chairwoman of GPPD company, and Nguyen Khanh Lam, Chairman and CEO of WorldSteel Group, at the handover ceremony.

When the GPPD factory enters operation, it will contribute significantly to the economic development of Binh Phuoc Province, boost local employment conditions, and encourage supply chain development.

To complete this project, general project contractor WorldSteel Group has focused on the highest service spirit, best control, and excellent operation to ensure progress and quality amid current Covid-19 conditions.

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
Representatives of GPPD and WorldSteel at the handover ceremony.
 

"On behalf of GPPD, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all WorldSteel employees, also to the government of Vietnam and Becamex Industrial Park for their help. Our head office in Singapore is also very fortunate to invest in Vietnam,” Huang Xiao Yun, general director of GPPD Energy Co., Ltd., said at the hand-over ceremony.

"Today, Vietnam's first alkaline battery factory has set sail. We have 66 years of battery manufacturing history and have the world's most advanced, fully automated alkaline battery production line. Clean batteries produced will fill gaps in the Vietnamese battery market and create green energy for the country. We will also train outstanding Vietnamese employees to contribute to local technology innovation and industrial development," he added.

$30 milion battery factory opens in Binh Phuoc
An overview of the project completed by WorldSteel Group.

WorldSteel Group is known as the first company in Vietnam and Asia to obtain the U.S. IAS AC472 certificate, demonstrating the ability to meet stringent American quality standards regarding industrial steel structures.

World Steel Group is increasingly asserting its position in the domestic and international market by operating many key projects such as Hoa Phat Iron and Steel Complex, CPV Food - Binh Phuoc Becamex, the Long Son Petrochemicals project, Tongwei Group projects in Tien Giang and Hai Duong, Thailand's 7-Eleven project, the Philippines' Coca Cola Warehouse, and Steel Bridge in Singapore, along with export projects to the U.S. market.

PV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
Vietnam’s mobile ad market expected to hit $211 million in 2020
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The mobile advertising market in Vietnam is expected to reach $211 million by the end of this year, according to the “Vietnam Mobile & Smartphone Application Report in the first half of 2020” released by Appota Group.

Crafting a complete framework for online services
Crafting a complete framework for online services
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Some articles of draft Decree No.72/2013/ND-CP regarding the management, provision and use of internet services and online information have come up against contrasting opinions, mostly from overseas companies providing related services in Vietnam. 

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
Securities companies report big profits, but Viet Capital sees sharp fall in profits
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Viet Capital Securities (VCSC) of Nguyen Thanh Phuong has been showing signs of decline recently, but the stock market is brightening with strong liquidity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Industry - trade sector to ensure enough goods for traditional lunar new year

Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
Transport ministry requests plan to exit hospital
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked the State capital management committee to soon move its ownership of the Transport Hospital JSC to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC).

Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly
Urgent electricity projects proceeding slowly
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

The problems arising during site clearance and the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic have led to the slow implementation of the 500KV transmission line circuit 3 project.

Trade remedies imposed on Vietnamese goods surge
Trade remedies imposed on Vietnamese goods surge
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam was among four countries worldwide subject to the largest number of trade remedies from January to September 2020, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

With the development of southern industrial belt, HCM City thirsts for social housing
With the development of southern industrial belt, HCM City thirsts for social housing
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

As the economic hub of the whole country, Ho Chi Minh City located in the Southern Key Economic Zone (KEZ) contributes strongly to the future "Diamond Octagon” of Vietnam.

Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
Real estate investors leave cities for countryside to start homestays
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

A new movement has arisen among real estate investors amid the pandemic – leaving large cities for the countryside where they open a homestay or farmstay to meet people’s demand to be close to nature.

Vietnam to benefit most from upcoming review of MSCI Frontier Markets Index
Vietnam to benefit most from upcoming review of MSCI Frontier Markets Index
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam could see a weight increase of 13% in the Frontier Markets Index to become the most important market in this Index.

Int’l cooperation put forth for marine economic development
Int’l cooperation put forth for marine economic development
BUSINESSicon  27/10/2020 

A party resolution on the “Strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy clearly states that Vietnam is expected to become a strong nation in marine development.

Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
Manufacturers aim to make enough cars for Vietnamese market
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is drafting a plan on solutions to take full advantage of the opportunities to be brought by the investment relocation wave after Covid-19 to develop supporting industries 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 26
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnamese exports to ASEAN grow at low rate of 5.26%

Vietnam’s packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar
Vietnam’s packaged food enjoys double-digit growth in post Covid-19: Kantar
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) market growth returns to its pre-Covid-19 level in the short term.

EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters
EVFTA brings myriad opportunities for Vietnam exporters
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Two months after taking effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has brought back several opportunities for Vietnamese exporters. 

Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
Hanoi: Price gap between inner and surrounding areas falls
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
Minh Phu opposes US anti-dumping duty on frozen shrimp
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Minh Phu Seafood Joint Stock Company (JSC) has opposed the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)’s application of anti-dumping tariffs on its frozen shrimp exports.

Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
Corporate bond market cools in September after policy changes
BUSINESSicon  26/10/2020 

Private corporate bonds raised in September dived from the previous month after a decree took effect to tighten the issuance on the corporate bond market.

Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/10/2020 

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 