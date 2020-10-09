Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam

11/10/2020    01:31 GMT+7

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to increase their operations in the country, the sixth Business Sentiment Survey of the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on Thursday shows.

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to expand their operations in the country. — Photo cafef.vn

A total of 72 per cent of respondents in Viet Nam have plans to expand, while 63 per cent of respondents in the country are satisfied with the Government’s COVID-19 response, the survey states.

According to the survey, 56 per cent of EU businesses also have plans to expand operations in ASEAN as they see the region offers them the best economic opportunities.

“This year’s survey confirms that ASEAN is still seen as the region of best economic opportunity, but as would be expected during the COVID-19 crisis, the outlook for increased trade and investment shows signs of softening,” Donald Kanak, chairman of the EU-ASEAN Business Council, said.

This year’s survey asked which regions in the post-COVID-19 era would be the candidates to attract more investment in supply chains. While ASEAN received the most votes, others such as Europe and China also received many.

 

“Almost half expect supply chains to be reorganised following COVID-19. That makes the unfinished business on the ASEAN economic integration and progress on trade facilitation crucial to ASEAN’s sustainable recovery from the economic downturn,” Kanak said.

Executive director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council, Chris Humphrey, added: “The message from the survey is clear: ASEAN economic integration appears to be at a standstill. ASEAN and its constituents need to pick up the pace to meet the AEC Blueprint 2025 goals. European businesses are now adjusting their business strategy to local environments, rather than waiting for substantial progress in regional economic integration.”

However, Humphrey noted: “European businesses are also very concerned about the lack of progress on further FTAs with the ASEAN region, and in particular the long talked about region-to-region FTA which eight out of 10 see as potentially delivering more benefits than a series of bilateral FTAs.”

The survey was conducted from April to July during the height of the pandemic and lockdowns in the region. In total, 680 respondents were recorded from European businesses in the 10 ASEAN member states. Respondents were either in the services or manufacturing industries, ranging from hospitality and tourism to the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. — VNS

 
 

Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency, speaks about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the 2007 Law on Chemicals.

Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The banking industry has been recently abuzz with digital transformation as lenders embark on their journey to become more tech-enabled to keep pace with disruptive technologies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Da Nang prepares to welcome visitors

12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The assets of the 12 loss-making mega-projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) total VND59.1 trillion, while total accounts payable is VND63.3 trillion.

Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi spends USD304.34 million on road investment

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

Husbandry to undergo modernisation
Husbandry to undergo modernisation
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

