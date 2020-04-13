93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

People apply for business registration certificates at the Department of Planning and Investment. The tax rate for micro and small enterprises is expected to decrease to 15-17 per cent. — Photo baodauthau.vn

This is one proposal by the Ministry of Finance to be submitted to the National Assembly in the May meeting to implement the CIT incentive scheme for micro and small enterprises from July 1, six months earlier than the initial roadmap of January 1, 2021, to alleviate business difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax rate for micro and small enterprises is 15-17 per cent depending on the revenue and the number of employees of the business.

At the same time, new enterprises who transform from business households will enjoy an income tax exemption for two consecutive years from the time they first make a profit.

“In the case of implementing from July, the policy will assist 700,000 businesses, accounting for 93 per cent of the total enterprises nationwide, reducing their tax obligation by about VNĐ7.8 trillion in 2020,” said Minister Dinh Tien Dung.

It is estimated that the State budget will lose about VND15.6 trillion ($669.5 million) in revenue every year.

In addition, to further support new enterprises, the ministry is proposing to slash business-related fees by between 50 per cent and 70 per cent, worth an estimated VND500 billion ($21.5 million) this year.

The cut includes 70 per cent of the enterprise registration fee; 67 per cent of charges for providing information about enterprises; 50-70 per cent of the fee for assessment, amendment and supplementation of postal operation licences.

The ministry is also revising its circular on licence tax. It is expected that in the second quarter, micro and small business converted from business households will be exempt from the licence tax.

The tax exemption period is three years from the issuing date of the first business registration certificate.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance issued a circular slashing fees for nine service groups and offering six service groups free in the field of securities applied at the stock exchanges and depository centre. — VNS