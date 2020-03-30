Aerospace components manufacturing plant inaugurated in Da Nang

The Sunshine aerospace components manufacturing facility was recently inaugurated in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Da Nang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority.

The plant is built at the cost of 170 million USD invested by the Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam. (Source: kinhtedothi.vn)

The plant was built at the cost of 170 million USD invested by the Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam.

Its construction began in March 2019 and is expected to speed up investment and labour attraction in the city, thereby serving as a driving force for the development of Da Nang’s hi-tech industry.

Covering 16.7 ha, the manufacturing facility has a designed capacity of 12,470 metric tonnes per year. The first phase has been completed after one year of construction while the second one is set to complete in April 2023.

The project aims to export aircraft components worth an estimated 25 million USD in 2021, 82 million USD in 2022, and more than 180 million USD from 2026.

Universal Alloy Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of aircraft components for aerospace companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, Bombardier and their associated supply chains./.