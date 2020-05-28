Air passenger transport increases slightly in May

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that the number of passengers through airports nationwide reached 2.88 million passengers this month, down 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

A flight which landed at Van Don Airport.

Of these, international visitors reached 78,000, down 97.6 per cent, domestic visitors reached 2.8 million, down 56.6 per cent.

Although the number of passenger transport this month decreased sharply compared to the same period last year, it has significantly increased compared to last month due to the positive results from COVID-19 pandemic control of the country.

Specifically, the number of passengers through the airport reached 188,000 passengers last month, a year-on-year decrease of 98 per cent.

International visitors reached 21,000, down 99.4 per cent. Domestic visitors reached 167,000, down 97.3 per cent.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has just sent a document to airports to strictly implement the prevention of COVID-19.

Specifically, ACV requires airports to strictly comply with the directions of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Transport and CAAV on the prevention and control of the pandemic, including ensuring safety during the pandemic suitable for each stage and local regulations. — VNS

More leg room needed for Vietnamese aviation Despite potent financial support from the government, Vietnamese aviation giants are pinned to the ground by the global lockdown, signalling continuous hard rocks in the months to come.